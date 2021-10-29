Proposals include same-day voter registration, changes to absentee ballot requirements

New York state voters will have the opportunity to say “yes” or “no” to five proposals on the referendum this year.

In a referendum, voters are given the option to decide whether or not to approve a law that has passed through the legislature. The intended effects of each of the five proposals on this year’s New York state referendum can be found at the bottom of this article. Voters will have the option to indicate their support for or against each proposal by selecting “yes” or “no” on their ballot.

The referendum and where voters cast their votes for elected officials are on the same ballot.

While there are five proposals in this upcoming New York state referendum, students who are absentee voters or will vote in different counties may have more than five proposals to vote on in their referendums. Additionally, the format of ballots may vary from county to county. Voters can find what their county’s ballot will look like on their local government’s website.

Alison Twang, the associate director at Binghamton University’s Center for Civic Engagement (CCE), wrote in an email that additional information on the proposals on this year’s referendum can be found on their website.

“We encourage students to make their voices heard by voting on these ballot proposals, and in local elections, this year,” Twang wrote. “The opportunity to participate in a form of direct democracy by casting a vote for or against important issues related to voting rights, environmental rights and other issues is a unique opportunity to influence the political process in New York [state].”

Additionally, Twang recommended that students visit League of Women Voters of New York State website for more detailed information on each proposal.

Alex Corsello, a junior double-majoring in biology and geology, said it’s important for students to participate in local elections since the outcomes will affect them and their community.

“From where student housing is built, to what road is paved next, to how many cops are in your off-campus neighborhood, local elected officials play a large role in what our community looks like,” Corsello said. “It is vital that students vote in local elections to have our interests represented on issues vital to our college experience.”

While New York state is not a referendum state, its local governments have varying policies on referendums. New York state’s referendum policy only allows for constitutional amendment proposals to be put on the ballot.

“All of the ballot proposals would make changes to New York [state]’s Constitution, if they pass,” Twang said. “As required to amend the state constitution, they have already passed through two consecutive legislative terms and are now made available to New Yorkers for a direct vote. If a majority of voters vote ‘yes’ to a proposal, it will pass … The ballot proposals address a number of important issues that will be of interest to many students, including voting and environmental rights.”

Twang summarized what each of these proposals would accomplish, writing that students should learn about each proposal before casting their vote. What voters would be supporting if they voted in favor of each proposal are described below.

Proposal one would make changes to New York’s redistricting process. Redistricting is when legislative district lines are redrawn following the census and only happens every 10 years. Voting “yes” to this proposal would change the manner in which the redistricting process is implemented, including a slew of reforms, from changing the vote thresholds for adopting redistricting plans when one party controls both legislative chambers to capping the number of state senators at 63.

Proposal two would add “a right to clean air, water and a healthful environment” to New York state’s Bill of Rights.

Proposal three would remove the 10-day advance voter registration requirement, “opening the door for same-day voter registration.”

Proposal four would change absentee ballot requirements. Voters would no longer need to be out of town or have an illness or disability to request one.

Proposal five would increase New York City Civil Court’s jurisdiction by allowing it to hear and decide on claims for up to $50,000 instead of its current jurisdictional limit of $25,000.