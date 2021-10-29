Provided by Change for Vestal Campaign Pat McPherson Close

Stephen Donnelly and Patrick McPherson are the Republican candidates in the Vestal Town Council race. Donnelly, a Southern Tier native, has worked for years as the president of his marketing and consulting firm, Stephen Donnelly & Associates, in Broome County and the surrounding areas. McPherson, who calls Vestal home, served as Vestal fire chief and was also a member of the National Guard prior to his candidacy.

1. In your opinion, what is the most pressing issue for the area and why?

“While there are so many issues that we plan to address, I think the lack of transparency in local government is the most pressing to address first. My running mate, Pat McPherson, and I plan to include the feedback and input of local residents and business owners in every decision we consider. We both feel that the best way forward for Vestal is to create an environment of political tolerance and opportunities for participation.”

2. How do you plan to help university and K-12 students?

“Unlike the current administration, which has referred to [Binghamton University] as a burden, I understand that the University and its student body is one of the town’s greatest assets. I understand the crucial role that [BU] plays in the Vestal community, and recognize each and every student, regardless of voter registration status, as a resident of Vestal. One of our primary goals is to develop a more thoughtful, responsible approach to zoning — meaning preserving residential zones while finding appropriate places for more student housing. With my running mate’s experience with emergency services, we also plan on ensuring that our first responders have the resources they need to make a safer Vestal for everyone.”

3. How do you plan to bridge the relationship between the police and the public and make people feel safer about seeking their help?

“Like I mentioned before, one of my key goals is to facilitate an ongoing dialogue between constituents and their local representation, including law enforcement. While it definitely won’t be a solution for all issues, I think that offering the opportunity for candid dialogue between law enforcement and residents is a pivotal component of creating a healthy relationship between the two parties. Hopefully through transparency and open communication can come greater trust.”

4: What will you do to help combat climate change?

“Climate change may feel ‘too big’ for local government, but in reality, there are several measures that even the Town of Vestal could take to make a difference. If elected, I will prioritize incentives for energy-efficient buildings and planning for smart growth, meaning measurable growth for our community that will mitigate energy usage while maximizing energy efficiency.”

6: Why should students vote for you?

“For much too long, the Town of Vestal has neglected the student voice as a valid contribution to local government. If elected, I plan to create an environment where all opinions and voices are welcomed and incorporated into the policies made. I know that the student population is aware of the corruption that marked the generations before them, and I want to prove that those days are behind us. The new Vestal leadership will be one of transparency and equality.”