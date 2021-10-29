Brett Noonan is a Republican nominee for the Broome County Family Court judge. Noonan runs his own law firm, Noonan Law, and specializes in family and matrimonial practice. Noonan is also a member of the Vestal Fire Department and is also rescue and recovery diver for the Broome County Technical Rescue Team.
Noonan did not respond to Pipe Dream’s questionnaire request.
News
Brett Noonan is a Republican nominee for the Broome County Family Court judge. Noonan runs his own law firm, Noonan Law, and specializes in family and matrimonial practice. Noonan is also a member of the Vestal Fire Department and is also rescue and recovery diver for the Broome County Technical Rescue Team.
Family Court Judge: Brett Noonan
Brett Noonan is a Republican nominee for the Broome County Family Court judge. Noonan runs his own law firm, Noonan Law, and specializes in family and matrimonial practice. Noonan is also a member of the Vestal Fire Department and is also rescue and recovery diver for the Broome County Technical Rescue Team.