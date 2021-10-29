Mara Grace is a Democratic nominee for Broome County family court judge. Grace is a Broome County native and has been a practicing attorney for 20 years. She has also served on the board of the Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC) in Binghamton and has been a court attorney in the Broome County Family Court for the past eight years.

1. What motivated you to run for Broome County family court judge?

“Family court handles custody and visitation, abuse and neglect proceedings, domestic violence and family offenses, termination of parental rights, juvenile delinquency and adoptions. Simply stated, family court handles matters involving families in our community who are facing difficult circumstances and conflicts. These are situations which have an immediate and significant impact on the lives of the parents and the children involved. I have extensive experience in family court dealing with these issues. I understand the importance of helping families resolve their problems at some of the most difficult times of their lives and the tremendous responsibility a family court judge has in that regard. I want to ensure that children feel safe and protected and make determinations for the best interests of the children.

Broome County is my home. I was born and raised in Binghamton. I am running for family court judge because I want to make a difference for the children and families in Broome County whose circumstances bring them to family court. I would be honored to be elected Broome County family court judge and to serve the families of our community in that role.”

2. What challenges do you feel will be present in family court amid the COVID-19 pandemic and how do you plan to confront them?

“Although the court system remained open during the pandemic, there is a backlog of cases due to the disruption caused by COVID-19. This is a significant problem for courts in Broome County and of special concern for [the Broome County] Family Court, which has sensitive cases that await resolution. To address this issue, I believe that the court system should utilize all of the resources available. The parties involved in cases before the court deserve to have their issues heard and resolved as quickly and efficiently as possible. One thing I would do to facilitate prompt consideration of family court cases is to work with the court attorney-referees to handle pretrial cases whenever practicable.”

3. What differentiates you from the other candidates running for this position?

“I believe that I have broader and more relevant experience than the other candidates. I have been a practicing attorney for 20 years with experience in multiple facets of legal practice. I have been rated ‘highly qualified’ by the Broome County Bar Association. I was an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn and Broome County for 12 years. In that role, I was the lead trial attorney for misdemeanor and felony cases and presented hundreds of cases to the grand jury. I investigated and prosecuted crimes against children, sexual assaults, domestic violence and narcotics cases. I worked with children, victims and their families, as well as law enforcement agencies and child protective services. In that role, I was able to give victims and families a voice and support during difficult times. I have worked in some of the busiest courts, handled a high volume of cases, know how to handle stressful situations and maintain order and decorum in a courtroom.

For the past eight years, I have been the principal court attorney to the family court judge. The judge who I work with handles not only family court cases, but also cases in county, criminal, surrogate and supreme courts. I work with the judge on every aspect of each case. I also am a member of the Tioga County Drug [Treatment] Court Team. As a member of that team, I have worked with families where substance abuse and addiction have led to family court involvement. I also have been a board member for the [CVAC] in Binghamton. I have seen the significant impact that substance abuse and addiction can have on individuals and their families. With each positive outcome in family court there is not only a benefit to the parties directly involved, but also a benefit to our community at large.

I believe the fact that I am a working mother is relevant. My husband and I are raising two sons and we both work full-time. I am aware of the challenges that families are facing as they raise their children in challenging circumstances. Concerns about children’s safety, schooling and physical and mental health are issues present in family court every day. I want to ensure that children and their parents feel safe and protected. My personal experience as a parent and my broad legal background will help me to make fair decisions based on the law and the facts of each case. My familiarity with the community and volunteer involvement gives me the ability to connect families with programs and resources to support them and help make them a successful and strong family unit.”

4. Why should students vote for you?

“As a vital and important member of this community, your vote is important. You have the opportunity to help elect the most experienced and best qualified person — someone who has relevant legal background, proven dedication to our community and extensive courtroom experience. A family court judge must have knowledge, patience and compassion as they make difficult decisions which can have an immediate impact and significant consequences for families. My legal career, community involvement and parental experience have positioned me to help connect children and their families with programs and resources that can make them successful. I understand the impact that each case has on the families involved. I know how to navigate complicated issues with compassion, to treat everyone with respect and to develop fair solutions and decisions. I would be honored with the opportunity to serve the families of Broome County as your next family court judge.”