Updated on Sept. 22, 2021 to include further details

The Binghamton Police Department responded to reports of more than a dozen shots fired on Binghamton’s West Side at around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to WBNG. Chief of Police Joe Zikuski told WBNG there were no reported injuries or deaths, but several houses and two cars were hit by gunshots. Authorities are on the lookout for four suspects related to the incident, but none have been apprehended yet.

The shots were fired near the corner of Main Street and northern Murray Street — an area many Binghamton University students and Greek life organizations call home. As of 5 p.m., Murray Street, between Main Street and North Street, was still blocked off as an active crime scene, but has reportedly opened back up since then.

Officers from the Binghamton Police Department declined to comment at the scene.

Binghamton High School will cease all in-person classes for Tuesday, Sept. 21 in light of the incident. Binghamton High School Principal Kevin Richman made this announcement via Twitter at 6:17 p.m. on Monday, saying remote classes would “ensure the safety of all, and assist with the investigation.”

Kevin Cortez, a resident of Murray Street and a sophomore majoring in economics, was at home at the time of the shooting. He said the gunfire woke him up, and he saw multiple squad cars pull up to the street just a few minutes after the incident.

“[I was] sitting in my room at the time of the initial shots, I want to say there were about 15 to 20 shots one after another,” Cortez said. “They were close.”

Cortez said his house was not struck by any of the gunfire, but he and his roommates were shaken up by the event.

“Honestly, it felt pretty surreal,” Cortez said. “You hear stories about this in places you’ve been, but it changes when it’s that close to home.”

Binghamton Police Department declined to comment further on information already provided to the media, as the shooting is still under investigation as of Wednesday, Sept. 22.

This is a developing story, which will be updated as Pipe Dream receives more information from witnesses and authorities.