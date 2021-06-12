The nine people to know as an introduction to the campus community

President Harvey Stenger

Stenger became president of Binghamton University in 2012, having served as an interim provost and dean at the University at Buffalo. Prior to assuming these positions, Stenger earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University in 1979 and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1983. As president, some of Stenger’s goals have been expanding graduate programs and increasing academic partnerships and research opportunities. Stenger is also known for establishing BU’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2017, and he most recently has sought to help the University successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Stenger can be reached at (607) 777-2131 or at president@binghamton.edu.

Mayor Rich David

David became Binghamton’s 50th mayor in 2014, winning reelection in 2017. Prior to becoming mayor, David had received a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from St. John Fisher College, also receiving a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from BU in 2002 while working at City Hall. David had served as deputy mayor in 2004, also serving as a public affairs officer at Broome Community College (BCC) in 2006. David is now serving in his final year as mayor of Binghamton, with Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham running in the 2022 election. David’s office can be reached at (607) 772-7001.

Chief of Police John Pelletier

Pelletier, who had retired from the U.S. Army in 2004, joined the Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) in 2007, becoming chief of police in 2018. As chief of police, Pelletier has announced interest in expanding UPD’s Community Response Team and listening to feedback from the campus community. Pelletier can be reached at (607) 777-2275 or at jpelleti@binghamton.edu.

Multicultural Resource Center Director Nicole Sirju-Johnson — Sirju-Johnson, a Brooklyn native, became director of the Multicultural Resource Center (MRC) in 2008, and was named associate chief diversity officer in 2014. She received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport and later earned an MPA and doctorate of political science from BU. The MRC aims to educate the campus community through increasing awareness and understanding of cultural diversity and its significance. Sirju-Johnson also serves as assistant vice president of the Office of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), which co-sponsored a series of roundtable debates discussing campus police and First Amendment rights during the spring 2021 semester. In addition to work within the MRC, Sirju-Johnson is the president of the Broome-Tioga National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Sirju-Johnson can be reached at (607) 777-4775 or at njohnson@binghamton.edu.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose

Rose became vice president for student affairs in 2008, a role that oversees the administration of the Division of Student Affairs and includes the responsibility of developing policies to ensure a safe campus environment. Rose had received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2008. Rose can be reached at (607) 777-4788 or at brose@binghamton.edu.

Dean of Students Randall Edouard — Edouard serves as BU’s dean of students and assistant vice president for student affairs. The office of the dean of students seeks to work collaboratively to assist students personally and academically. Edouard also is co-chair of the Town Gown Advisory Board, a program that seeks to connect the University with the local community. Edouard can be reached at (607) 777-2804 or at dos@binghamton.edu.

BU Council Representative Caroline Sandleitner

Caroline Sandleitner, a senior double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law, is the 2021-2022 BU Council representative. As a member of the Council, Sandleitner represents both the undergraduate Student Association (SA) and the Graduate Student Organization (GSO), communicating their needs to the administration and SA. Sandleitner has stressed the importance of transparency and communication, addressing inequities on campus and coordinated advocacy. She has also expressed interest in improving the SA election process, which saw challenges during its first fully online election cycle. Sandleitner can be reached at bucrep@binghamton.edu.

SA President David Hatami

David Hatami, a junior double-majoring in political science and business administration, is the 2021-2022 SA president, previously serving as vice president for multicultural affairs (VPMA). Hatami has pledged to work toward “a smooth, comprehensive and successful transition from virtual to in-person campus functions, building upon our efforts in sexual assault prevention, a drive for greater inclusion and diversity in student body affairs and the fostering of civic engagement between students and the overall Binghamton community.” As VPMA, Hatami helped create the SA’s DEI Committee and also played a role in creating the Campus Citizen Review Board (CCRB), a group created to review UPD policies, procedures, actions and resources. Hatami can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development Director Denise Lorenzetti — Lorenzetti, ‘94, became the director of the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development in October 2017. The Fleishman Center aims to help undergraduate and graduate students develop career readiness skills and gain career opportunities. According to binghamton.edu, Lorenzetti “began her tenure in career services in 2012,” and is also founding director of the Career and Alumni Connections Office for Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science. Lorenzetti can be reached at denisel@binghamton.edu.