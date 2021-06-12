The top University facilities to visit for helpful resources, services and more

Decker Student Health Services Center

Are you feeling under the weather or scared you may have caught a cold from a friend? Decker Student Health Services offers students medical care and education on all weekdays. The building, located behind Johnson Hall, offers flu vaccine clinics, STD testing, women’s health services and more. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has hours for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

University Counseling Center (UCC)

College inevitably comes with multiple stressors and the UCC is a fantastic resource for students to take advantage of. The UCC provides free counseling for both undergraduate and graduate students. The UCC offers both in-person and virtual sessions and is located in Old O’Connor Hall of Old Dickinson Community, room 264. Students can schedule a session Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (607) 777-2772.

Libraries

With access to thousands of books and textbooks, the various libraries on- and off-campus provide excellent resources for students. The main library on campus is the Glenn G. Bartle Library, which provides additional help to students in the form of the Information Technology Services (ITS) Help Desk and various reading rooms, as well as places to study, many of which can be reserved in advance online. The Science Library, which is also located on campus, offers places to study as well as textbooks and other literature. For students living off campus or those who find themselves taking classes at the University Downtown Center (UDC), the UDC Library is another library where students can go to read or study. These libraries also have printing and scanning stations and allow students access to on-site desktop computers.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development

For students looking to advance their professional lives, the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development offers a variety of services. Students can have their resumes and cover letters reviewed, receive help finding and applying to jobs and internships and even schedule mock interviews. Each semester, the Fleishman Center also hosts multiple events aimed at increasing general knowledge about pursuing professional endeavors as well as job fairs aimed at connecting students to employers in their fields. The Fleishman Center is located on the ground floor of the University Union and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays for all walk-in services.

Multicultural Resource Center (MRC)

The MRC is a resource dedicated to educating and informing students about cultural diversity and competency. The MRC is planning on hosting several events and workshops throughout the semester, including workshops on bystander intervention and intercultural communication. The MRC also allows students access to the Resource Library and Multifaith Meditation and Prayer Room. The MRC can be found in the basement of the Glenn G. Bartle Library in Library South Ground 500.

Q Center

The Q Center, BU’s LGBTQ center, is a resource aimed at creating a campus culture that is respectful and inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions. The Q Center provides multiple study spaces for students as well as its own library and offers educational opportunities for students and faculty. The Q center celebrates Pride Month, International Pronouns Day and Trans Awareness Week in the fall semester. In addition to this, the center hosts a Lavender Graduation, a ceremony that recognizes LGBTQ students who graduate from BU. Students can also attend workshops through the LGBTQ Active Ally program, which offers certifications and badges. Located in room Library South Ground 549, the Q Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC)

The recently-created VARCC was founded in response to student outcry regarding the lack of resources offered by the University. The VARCC allows students to anonymously report any instances of sexual violence and offers a variety of resources in addition to this. Some services provided by the VARCC include access to a deputy Title IX coordinator, a sexual assault advocate, a Crime Victims Assistance Center (CVAC), a bystander training coordinator and collaboration with other campus offices and services in order to create a safer campus.

Dining Halls

With the reopening of the Hinman Dining Center for the fall 2021 semester, BU will once again have four on-campus dining halls open to students. Alongside Hinman Dining Hall, students have access to the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4), which is located between Dickinson Community and Newing College, the Appalachian Collegiate Center located just in front of Mountainview and the College-in-the-Woods Dining Center.

Marketplace

Another popular location for food, the Marketplace is located off of University Union toward the center of campus and offers food options from various local restaurants as well as chains such as Subway. For students craving coffee, there is a Dunkin’ located within the University Union a short walk away.