A guide to the most important dates of the semester

In anticipation of in-person events and activities, here is a list of important dates and events for the start of Binghamton University’s return to a “normal semester.”

Move-in Day (Aug. 22)

Residence halls will open to new students at 9 a.m., welcoming you into your new home. With a few days until classes start, take this time to settle in, explore campus and meet your resident assistants (RAs) and roommates. Check out the buildings where your classes will take place and be sure to purchase any books you need so you are ready for the first day of classes.

Classes begin (Aug. 24)

For the first classes of your undergraduate career, show up with time to spare and don’t be afraid to chat with classmates. If it is available, read the course’s syllabus beforehand to make sure you are prepared. However, most professors and instructors will take this first week to acclimate you to the course and review the syllabus.

University Fest (End of B-Welcome Week)

After surviving your first week of classes, show up to the Peace Quad in the center of campus to explore the 450 student clubs and organizations that you can be a part of. With lots of free swag, tabling and food, these groups are always looking for new members. Getting involved on campus is great for professional development, meeting friends, having fun during the semester and exploring new interests.

Homecoming (Friday, Oct. 8 – Sunday, Oct. 10)

Homecoming weekend is an event for both current students and alumni to celebrate being a Bearcat. Grab a group of friends and watch a game, join the block party festivities or watch the evening fireworks show. This year will feature both in-person and virtual events for alumni who cannot attend in person. For more information, check the Homecoming 2021 website at https://www.binghamton.edu/alumni/connect/homecoming/index.html throughout the summer.

Fall concert (Date still to be determined, sometime in late September or October)

Featuring popular artists chosen by students, the fall concert is planned to be back in full swing as long as COVID-19 and state restrictions allow it. BU students have the advantage of seeing their favorite performers for a discounted price. For updates and announcements about the concert, follow the Student Association (SA) Programming Board @bingsapb on Instagram.

Restaurant Week (TBD)

Known as a “foodie town,” Downtown Binghamton offers a weeklong celebration of the restaurants that locals and students love for their delicious menus. Participating restaurants provide a three- or four-course meal for a discounted price so that you can try their unique options. Restaurant Week is a way to explore Downtown Binghamton and to have an outing with your new friends.