How BU is planning on facilitating the transition back to in-person classes and activities in the fall

Though the COVID-19 pandemic changed the campus life experience for students, professors and administration, Binghamton University is preparing a return to normalcy during the summer in preparation for the fall 2021 semester.

On March 23, BU President Harvey Stenger first announced plans to return to “near” normalcy during a Student Association (SA) Congress meeting. Stenger expressed optimism to resume in-person classes and cocurricular activities for both undergraduate and graduate students. A month later, Stenger announced during a BU Council meeting that campus offices will transition in-person business on June 1.

New return-to-campus guidelines have been effective since June 1 for summer 2021. The University guidelines require state employees to fill out daily symptom attestation surveys, be surveillance tested if unvaccinated, practice social distancing and wear a face mask indoors “regardless of vaccination status.” All campus employees are expected to be in person starting Aug. 2. New guidelines for fall 2021 will be drawn up and announced later during the summer according to the summer 2021 guidance as well.

The only announced mandate currently in effect for fall 2021 is that all students must be vaccinated and be able to provide proof in order to return to in-person instruction. There are no plans for courses to be fully remote next semester for students unless it is normally offered virtually, according to Donald Nieman, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.

Although official plans and guidelines for the fall 2021 semester are being deliberated with SUNY and the state of New York, the University is certain students will be able to experience what campus life was like before the pandemic, according to Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations at BU.

“The past year has been challenging for us all, and we’re happy to be on the path to ‘normal,”’ Yarosh wrote in an email. “This fall, students will get to experience [BU] the way it’s supposed to be — in person, with challenging classes, face-to-face interactions with faculty and a campus social life that develops leadership — and friendships as well. We can’t wait to get started.”

Jake Solomon, a junior majoring in accounting, believes a return to normalcy is a must and misses campus life before COVID-19.

“I think it is important to go back to in-person classes in order to properly socialize, make connections, learn more and have off-campus students feel more a part of the campus community,” Solomon said. “In many aspects, I do miss it and I look forward to the new semester and interactions. I understood the need last semester to have restrictions on classrooms and supported it, but as more people are being vaccinated, I think a return is only natural.”

Justin Saccone, a junior majoring in economics, shared Solomon’s sentiments for in-person courses next semester while hoping the University continues to prioritize health and cleanliness.

“In-person classes are so much better than online [classes] and I am very happy we are going back to them,” Saccone said. “I feel as long as the University sticks with requiring vaccines, mostly everything will be back to normal. However, I do like the sanitation everywhere and I do think that should remain in general.”

However, Saccone has doubts that the University will have efficient and comprehensive guidelines, citing his personal experiences living on campus.

“I do not really trust the University,” Saccone said. “I think a lot of the choices made in the last two semesters, especially related to dorms, were extremely unnecessary. I believe much of what they did was more for show.”

Conversely, Solomon has full faith that BU, SUNY and New York state will make the right calls to promote both the safety of students while having a full campus life.

“I think the leadership of Stenger worked well with [keeping] our positive COVID-19 rates relatively low overall later on in the semester and [having] lots of [opportunities] for students to get vaccinated,” Solomon said. “I think the University did what was best for the community and I trust them to continue to make the best decisions. I think we can look back and acknowledge that compared to other universities, we did well and put the community first.”