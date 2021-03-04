Members of BU community share experiences of racial challenges on campus

At its first session, Binghamton University’s Harriet Tubman Center for the Study of Freedom and Equity’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) saw a mix of faculty and students in attendance.

The TRC is a research-driven process, based on a restorative justice model that aims to help the University community acknowledge difficult aspects of its history and make actionable recommendations for the future. With five confidential, private listening sessions remaining this semester, Anne Bailey, director of the Tubman Center, director of graduate studies in history and professor of history, emphasized the importance of confidentiality during these sessions.

“This is and was our number one priority,” Bailey wrote in an email. “First, of course, there is the honor code. All of us take that very seriously, but, second, we have all signed nondisclosure agreements. We want those who testify before the 11-member panel, which does not include members of the administration, to speak openly without fear. At the same time, our plan is to tease out actionable recommendations. To do so, we do not need to breach confidentiality. We want to identify policies and practices that will help bring about positive change on our campus on the issue of race and ethnicity. Finally, individual panel members are willing to recuse themselves if asked or if necessary.”

Alexsa Silva, TRC panel member and director of instruction and outreach for BU’s chemistry department, said the panel’s responsibilities include hearing testimonies and working with each other “to present actionable recommendations to the administration.”

“The restorative and procedural justice model aspect of the TRC motivated me to be part of it,” Silva said. “The process was successfully used before, and it is research-based, not just based on emotions [and] feelings but facts.”

Additionally, these sessions are strictly confidential and not open to the public. All members of the BU community, such as faculty, staff, students and alumni, are encouraged to give testimony related to race and ethnicity. Bailey said you do not need to have been the victim of a racial incident in order to participate, as community members who just want to make recommendations to further reparations and reconciliation at BU are welcome as well.

The first session was a success, according to Bailey.

“In a general sense, the biggest takeaway for me personally was a sense of no matter how well I think I know my students, there is still so much I don’t know about challenges they may be facing on campus,” Bailey said. “I also felt hopeful in that there were some who came who did not experience any adverse racial incidents but had very thoughtful recommendations.”

Going forward, Bailey hopes to see more participation from the BU community and feels it is important for everyone to speak up about their own experiences.

“Of course, not everyone may feel they can, emotionally or otherwise, and that is understandable and okay too,” Bailey said. “The timing has to be right. I am always thinking: What if Rosa Parks did not take a stand? Would I be here today? So, change takes time and is often one step forward, half step backward, but I think we have to keep at it.”

The TRC will consist of five more confidential, private listening sessions. Every session will be held over Zoom from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4, March 11, March 25, April 22 and April 29. Interested parties can register here to either give live testimony or upload a written or video testimonial.