Hybrid ceremony planned, students have option to participate in "Grad Walk"

Binghamton University is working on a plan to have a hybrid graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 as the pandemic continues.

On Feb. 26, the University released an update on its plans for Commencement 2021. The event will have both virtual and in-person elements spanning the week of May 10 to May 16. Sarah Koral, director of Commencement and special events, explained BU is hoping to create an opportunity where students and their families can celebrate the accomplishment of graduating while also keeping safety in mind.

“Each week there seems to be a change in the restrictions on gatherings in New York, so we are trying to remain flexible and also build plans that allow us to pivot easily based on state guidance at the time of Commencement weekend,” Koral wrote in an email. “We are encouraged by the latest guidance provided, and our plans continue to be worked on and altered based on new guidance as it comes in.”

Like last year, the University will utilize its YouTube channel to virtually hold a conferral ceremony. However, this year students have the option to participate in “Grad Walk,” which will be held in the Events Center. During this, students will have the opportunity to experience typical aspects of Commencement, such as hearing their name called, walking across the stage and posing for a photograph. There will be multiple Grad Walks over Commencement weekend.

Students who wish to participate in this in-person aspect must fill out a Google Form before March 5 for scheduling purposes. Then, in early April, an Intent to Participate form will be made available on the myBinghamton portal which must also be submitted. The official schedule of events for the week will also be released at that time. According to the Feb. 26 announcement, the University is hoping to allow audience members at the Grad Walks, but this has yet to be approved.

“The University is also working with the Department of Health to explore options where limited audience members would be permitted to attend,” the announcement said. “If we are permitted to allow audience members, we will announce ticket allotments per student as soon as possible. While we remain optimistic, we do not have approval at this time.”

The Grad Walks are also open to students who graduated in summer 2020, fall 2020 or winter 2021. To participate, they can also fill out the Intent to Participate form when it becomes available. For those who do not have access to myBinghamton, they can email commence@binghamton.edu.

The email also included a checklist of other deadlines for students who intend to graduate. The deadline for the Application for Degree is March 25 and for cap and gown orders is April 9. They can be ordered from Herff Jones here.