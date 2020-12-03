After delays with construction, Hinman Dining Hall will open in the fall 2021 semester, following the spring 2021 opening of Cleveland Hall.

After delays, Cleveland Hall is set to reopen during spring 2021, followed by dining hall in the fall

For the fall 2021 semester, Binghamton University students living at Hinman College will have a brand new dining hall.

Construction for the new Hinman Dining Hall will be officially completed this summer with the newly renovated Cleveland Hall reopening this spring. Due to unforeseen circumstances, construction for both Cleveland Hall and Hinman Dining Hall were delayed.

According to Katy Perry, assistant director of Hinman College, the majority of the heating, plumbing and electrical work for the dining hall has been completed. Since the beginning of the fall 2020 semester, contractors have begun laying concrete, building walls and installing windows on the existing dining hall structure. The new dining hall will have three floors with 26,500 square feet of new space. There will be a student lounge, retail operation and restrooms, as well as programming space for area-wide programs, such as Hinman College Council meetings and traditional events.

“The dining hall will also have a showstopper rooftop terrace, making it unique from every other building on campus,” Perry said.

Additionally, students can look forward to study spaces, a Starbucks franchise, a Mediterranean-themed “Garbanzos” vendor and a “maker’s space” where they can make their own food. Residential Life has not disclosed if the “maker’s space” will be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Within both Hinman Dining Hall and Cleveland Hall, Residential Life has said students will have an opportunity to provide feedback on different furniture options.

Charmelys Viera, Hinman College resident assistant (RA) and a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, has lived at Hinman College since first attending BU. Viera said she is excited for the dining hall’s opening.

“I am so happy it is finally done,” Viera wrote in an email. “All of my freshman year I had to walk to [the Appalachian Collegiate Center], which was time-consuming.”

Lina Morse, an undeclared freshman living in Hinman College, has had a similar freshman experience to Viera.

“I am looking forward to the Hinman Dining Hall mostly due to the convenience,” Morse said. “It will be nice to not have to climb a hill every day to get food.”

Josh Mediavilla, a senior majoring in chemistry, has lived in the Hinman College dorms throughout college. While set to graduate in the spring, Mediavilla said he was happy that other students could enjoy the new dining hall.

“I probably won’t personally see the new dining hall, but I’m still excited for new students in 2021 to experience a welcome change in the dining experience,” Mediavilla said.