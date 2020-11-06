Socorro “Suki” Osorio remembered as caring instructor, active community member

Socorro “Suki” Osorio, 72, former clinical instructor in the Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, died Sunday, Nov. 1, according to a Binghamton University Dateline announcement.

Osorio began her teaching career at the Decker School of Nursing in 2009 as a clinical instructor and retired in January 2020. In addition to teaching at BU, Osario had worked at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as a registered nurse in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

While teaching at the University, Osorio would accompany nursing students to the Dominican Republic as part of an educational field trip. Sarah Bressler, ’14, reflected on these trips with Osario on the tribute wall of her obituary page.

“I went on multiple trips to the Dominican Republic with [Osorio], and she was an amazing instructor,” Bressler wrote. “Her warmth could fill a room. She made amazing connections with the people there and her students. She was always so kind and had a huge heart. She will be missed.”

Osorio’s family shared a message upon her passing in a Facebook post.

“Suki, as she was known to family, friends, colleagues and students, was a superwoman, a loving and caring woman who spent and dedicated most of her life caring for sick people in hospitals,” the post read. “She was a devoted Christian, loved helping those in her church and loved throwing birthday parties for her church and family members. She was always willing to sacrifice to help others.”

Visitation will be held at the Urban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Athens, Pennsylvania, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The funeral service will take place immediately after at the same location. Osorio will be buried at the Tioga Point Cemetery.

Her family is collecting donations to help with funeral and medical costs through a Facebook fundraiser.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.