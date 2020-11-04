Ewa Mackiewicz-Wolfe remembered as compassionate mentor

Ewa Mackiewicz-Wolfe, 77, former adjunct piano professor, died Sunday, Oct. 25, according to a Binghamton University Dateline announcement.

Mackiewicz-Wolfe received her master’s degree in piano performance from the Academy of Music, located in Lodz, Poland.

She was an assistant piano professor at the Academy of Music from 1968 to 1981. Three years later, Mackiewicz-Wolfe began working at BU, teaching for 28 years, from 1984 to 2012. Mackiewicz-Wolfe was also a concert pianist for 52 years, performing across the United States, Canada, Poland and various other Eastern European countries.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church of the Holy Family in Endicott, N.Y., at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral services will be held at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m.

Mayumi Osada, M.A. ‘01, was a former student of Mackiewicz-Wolfe. Osada wrote about the influence Mackiewicz-Wolfe has had on her life on the tribute wall of her obituary page.

“[Mackiewicz-Wolfe] was my piano professor at [BU], but she was more than my piano teacher — she was my mentor, my guardian angel who helped me overcome severe [post traumatic stress disorder] so I could play piano again,” Osada wrote. “When I was debilitated by deep depression and panic attacks, she would play for me. Her music filled with love and compassion always brought tears to my eyes. She reached my soul when no one else could. When I was broke, she fed me and she even bought a concert dress for my senior recital. She saved my life and I am forever grateful that she was in my life. I hope she can hear me and my music.”

