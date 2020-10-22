Michele Steinhauser remembered as encouraging instructor, active community member

Michele Steinhauser, 53, a clinical assistant professor of nursing and the coordinator of clinical health requirements at Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, died from breast cancer on Sunday, Oct. 18, according to a Binghamton University Dateline announcement.

Steinhauser began her academic career at Pennsylvania State University, earning a B.S. in nursing and later receiving her master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Maryland, according to an obituary published by the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home.

Prior to receiving her master’s degree, Steinhauser began practicing nursing at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), in the field of liver and solid-organ transplantation. She went on to work in multiple hospitals in Maryland, including the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Steinhauser then worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital as the nurse manager of a 28-bed post-surgical gastrointestinal and transplant unit. Steinhauser also served Johns Hopkins Hospital as a nurse administrator and nurse educator. Additionally, Steinhauser taught at the University of South Carolina Aiken, specifically teaching medical-surgical clinicals, according to the BU Dateline announcement.

In 2012, Steinhauser began teaching medical-surgical clinicals to undergraduate students at Decker College. Steinhauser also coordinated health requirements for both undergraduate and graduate nursing students. In addition, Steinhauser served as the Decker School of Nursing Alumni Society coordinator.

During her time at BU, Steinhauser was the president of the Greater Binghamton Chapter of the Pennsylvania State Alumni Association for five years and was involved in multiple fundraising committees, recently serving as president of the Maine-Endwell Cheerleading Boosters. According to her obituary, Steinhauser was known in her nursing classes as an inspiring professor who sought to make the best of her students’ nursing careers.

Ann Fronczek, an associate professor and director of the doctoral program at Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences, gave her condolences in a Facebook comment.

“I’m so glad she joined our Decker family,” Fronczek wrote. “She was one brave soul to take on health requirements. She will be missed.”

Pamela Blatkiewicz, ‘16, said she was upset to hear of Steinhauser’s passing in a Facebook comment.

“Michele was a fantastic clinical instructor,” Blatkiewicz wrote. “She always encouraged her students to learn from their mistakes and take full opportunity of their clinical time.”

Steinhauser’s family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Family on Thursday, Oct. 22. The time of service will be at 6:00 p.m. while burial will occur in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Steinhauser’s memory can be made in her name to the Mercy House, on 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, N.Y.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.