Senate to hold town hall meetings to gauge community opinions on racism on campus

Amid nationwide concerns surrounding racism and equity, Binghamton University’s Faculty Senate has voiced its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Sept. 29, the Faculty Senate released a mission statement to strengthen the University’s position in the battle against racial injustice. In the message, the Faculty Senate emphasized how ending racial discrimination is the responsibility of everyone. Scott Craver, executive committee chair of the Faculty Senate and undergraduate director and associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, noted the importance of community support with this mission.

“Issues of racial justice are central to everything we do as faculty members,” Craver wrote. “[Successful education] depends on an environment where students, as well as faculty and staff, are respected and treated fairly.”

The Faculty Senate will hold town hall meetings in order to gauge the BU’s community opinion. According to Craver, a Faculty Senate leadership meeting will be held this week to plan the upcoming town hall meetings.

“We hope to move forward with them quickly,” Craver wrote. “These meetings will help us to identify specific problems and guide Faculty Senate policy throughout the academic year and beyond.”

Jill Dixon, chair of the Faculty Senate and associate University librarian for public services and collections, shared her enthusiasm for the potential impact that could be made with a strong communication platform.

“[The town hall meetings] will help solicit input from the campus community on potential initiatives that can be undertaken by faculty to address racial injustice and support an inclusive environment on campus,” Dixon wrote.

Olivia Walters, an undeclared freshman, said the statement was too vague, as it did not outline specific procedures that needed to be discussed.

“Nothing that they said in that statement really seems like any sort of significant change,” Walters said. “They put forward ways of telling the administration about different abuses that [people of color] face but haven’t said how they are going to address those abuses and make them better.”

Kelsey Kotecki, an undeclared freshman, shared similar insight, stating her appreciation of the University for taking a stance on this issue but voiced concerns about its effectiveness.

“I appreciate that they are trying to do more than just put out a statement, and are actually trying to act by getting faculty involved, and implementing changes to dismantle any structural racism that might be present,” Kotecki said. “I’m unsure of how effective these changes will actually be.”

Eva Miller, an undeclared freshman, said it is our duty as community members to cultivate an inclusive environment for all people and eliminate barriers that permits discrimination.

“These issues are so pressing and critical, and it is so important that the formative institutions, such as our universities and our government, comment on them,” Miller wrote. “Recognizing the impacts of racism and slavery is long overdue, and at last we are beginning the first steps to repairing and reforming our shattered nation.”

Miller said she believes it is essential for BU to provide not only an open portal of communication but to have clear steps toward progression.

“Racism is pervasive, violent and a nearly inescapable virus that [black, Indigenous and people of color] are subject to,” Miller said. “Denying the necessity of this movement has deleterious consequences on them and would be a gross injustice.”