Israel Silva, '16, and Kevin Oakes were mentioned in @shareyourstorybing posts, online petition

The Instagram account @shareyourstorybing has shared more than 800 anonymous stories of sexual violence within the Binghamton University community since its creation in late June. Two faculty members, whose names have appeared in multiple sexual assault and harassment posts, will not be returning to work at BU.

Kevin Oakes, former lecturer in playwriting and dramatic literature, and Israel Silva, ‘16, former resident director (RD) in the Hinman College, will no longer work at the University, according to Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations. However, Yarosh did not state whether the individuals resigned or were removed from their positions.

On Aug. 16, @shareyourstorybing released a statement on the matter.

“We have been informed that [Silva] and [Oakes] no longer work on [BU’s] campus,” the post read. “This is really great news, to see predators leaving campus and we thank all our supporters for helping make that happen.”

In the @shareyourstorybing posts, Oakes was accused of having sexually harassed students on multiple occasions, often publicly. Silva was mentioned as having sexually assaulted students and coercing them to perform sexual acts.

A petition was created in August on Change.org demanding the removal of Silva, Oakes and Samuel Elikem Kwame Nyamuame, a visiting assistant professor in theatre and Africana studies. Nyamuame was accused of sexual harassment, indecent exposure and coercion on the @shareyourstorybing page.

Carolina Bzowski, a junior majoring in psychology, said the professors accused should need to undergo an investigation and, ultimately, be removed from campus after findings.

“The amount of effort and bravery it takes to actually accuse a faculty member for assault is crazy,” Bzowski wrote. “So yeah, they should be removed from the position, and I feel like the remaining professors should be required to take a workshop on how to form healthy relationships with students and be inclusive of all sexes and races in their classrooms.”

On July 14, BU President Harvey Stenger released a B-Line announcement detailing 12 reforms to sexual assault policies, including the hiring of sexual violence counselors and investigators, a Title IX council to discuss sexual assault cases and more. Stenger cited the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium (HEDS) Sexual Assault Climate Survey, noting that 23 percent of students experienced unwanted sexual conduct during their time at BU.

“This is unacceptable, and we are acting immediately to work to change the culture at our campus through education and training for students, faculty and staff,” Stenger wrote. “We also are making changes to make it easier for victims of sexual assault and harassment to report their experiences so the University can better address them.”

BU created a form titled “University Police Sexual Assault Anonymous Report,” where BU community members can anonymously report situations of “sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence or stalking.” The form is confidential and can be found here.

Jasmine Steele, a junior majoring in psychology, said she thinks the University should be more outspoken on Oakes and Silva no longer working for the University.

“You would think that they would come out and speak on the matter following their promises to address sexual assault in the community,” Steel wrote. “I think them being silent comes off as cowardly.”

Bzowski said she hopes that Oakes and Silva no longer working at the University will discourage other faculty members from performing acts of sexual misconduct.

“If I was one of their victims, I wouldn’t be comfortable attending a university where my rapist or aggressor continues to teach,” Bzowski wrote. “I also think it’s a good example for other faculty members because it shows that just because they’re faculty doesn’t mean the administration will let their [actions] slide.”

Steele said students have a right to know the details of Oakes and Silva removal from the campus.

“I just hope the University learns that it’s one thing to be advocates and be strict about sexual assault within the community, but it’s another thing to be silent and handle things under the radar when it does happen,” Steele wrote.”Students have every right to know what is going on and why it’s going on within the institution they pay to be at.”

Correction: The initial release of this article used “removed” to describe Oakes and Silva no longer working for the University. The conditions of the faculty members not working are unknown. The article has been revised to correct this error.