Dominic Davy had been missing for over a month, leaves behind two children

After 39 days of being missing, the body of Dominic Davy was found Monday morning in the Susquehanna River, according to local authorities.

Davy, an Endicott resident, was an adjunct professor of human development at Binghamton University. Additionally, Davy was a third-year Ph.D. student studying community research and action at BU’s College of Community and Public Affairs. Davy, a father of two, also previously served in the Army.

The Endicott Police Department and New York state troopers responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. on Monday of a deceased male individual at a river bank at the Les Wagner Rowing Center near Owego. The body was transported to Lourdes Hospital to perform an autopsy where the individual was identified as Davy. The hospital is still waiting on toxicology and other tests. According to police, there is no indication of foul play or blunt force trauma. Currently, the cause of death is being classified as “undetermined,” however authorities claim the cause of death is “consistent with drowning.”

Davy was last seen the morning of April 10 at 4 a.m. while leaving his Moss Avenue residence. Police discovered Davy’s abandoned brown Jeep on the 400th block of the River Terrace apartments in Endicott last month.

In response to Davy’s passing, the Student Association (SA) released a statement emphasizing Davy’s impact on the BU community, including resources for students to utilize in their grief.

“Dominic’s impact on the campus community, as well as his organizing work in the greater Binghamton community, did not go unnoticed,” the SA Executive Board wrote. “Loved and respected by all of his students for his great passion for his work, his memory will long live on in the hearts of those who knew him.”

After the identity of the body was confirmed, Davy’s family took to Facebook to share the news and asked that community members respect their privacy.

While Davy was missing, a Facebook page titled “Help Bring Dom Home” aimed to raise awareness on the matter, sharing images and videos of Davy and his family along with information regarding search efforts. A PayPal fundraiser was also created to help support Davy, his partner and his two sons.

In a final post on the Facebook page, Davy’s family thanked everyone who provided support.

“We are gracious and endlessly thankful for the overwhelming amount of love and support we have received on this page,” the Facebook page wrote.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.