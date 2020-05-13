Celia Klin, who joined Binghamton University as an associate professor of psychology in 1994, has been the senior associate dean of Harpur College since 2017.

Klin to succeed Dean Elizabeth Chilton, who accepted executive position at Washington State University

Harpur College of Arts and Sciences will have a new temporary leader during this difficult time as plans to choose a new dean are yet to come.

In a May 12 B-Line announcement, Donald Nieman, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, announced that Celia Klin, senior associate dean in Harpur College, will serve as the interim dean for the school. This comes in the wake of the May 1 statement, where current Dean Elizabeth Chilton announced her departure for a position as provost and executive vice president at Washington State University (WSU).

Klin will start July 1 and Chilton’s new job at WSU will take effect Aug. 1. This will give Klin time to work with Chilton and the Office of the Provost to prepare a plan for in-person instruction in August. The plans to select a new dean will be released by Nieman in the fall. According to Nieman, there were over 70 nominations for interim dean, but he believes Klin will do the best job.

“[Klin] not only had far and away the most support, but support from across the college,” Nieman said in the announcement. “I worked with [Klin] when she was department chair and since she has been associate dean, and I know that she has the skills, work ethic, respect for faculty and staff and sense of humor necessary to lead the college at a very challenging time.”

Klin has been a part of the University since 1994 when she was an assistant professor of psychology. She received her Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and her Master of Science and Ph.D. in cognitive psychology from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to being named interim dean, she was named senior associate dean for undergraduate academic affairs in 2017 and has held various positions over the years.

In addition, Klin has been recognized for her efforts in teaching as well as in faculty, receiving the Chancellor’s Award for Education in Teaching and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Science. Klin stated in the announcement that she is excited to take on this task amid the current pandemic.

“I am especially honored to serve as interim dean during this time of unprecedented challenges,” Klin said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented and creative faculty, staff, alumni and students to forge a future that builds on the strengths of our past, addresses the needs of the present and supports all members of the Harpur College community.”

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger also shared his approval of Klin in the announcement.

“[Klin] is a collaborative and creative problem-solver and we all look forward to working with her and having her as the leader of our largest and most diverse college,” Stenger said.