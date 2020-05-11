These 12 individuals can acquaint you to the University community

President Harvey Stenger — Before becoming Binghamton University’s seventh president in 2012, Stenger earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Stenger is responsible for overseeing BU’s campuses, handling administrative tasks and seeking opportunities to improve the University. One of Stenger’s most recent goals has been to expand BU’s reputation by establishing resources such as the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in 2017 to enable BU to conduct cutting-edge research. Stenger can be reached at (607) 777-2131, or president@binghamton.edu.

Student Association (SA) President Khaleel James — Leaving his position as vice president for multicultural affairs, James will be stepping up as President of the SA, the undergraduate student government, for the 2020-2021 academic year. He is a senior double-majoring in economics and human development. James plans on continuing the preceding SA president’s efforts to spread awareness of and improve the resources for sexual assault prevention. Additionally, he plans to make mental health resources and medical care more available and inclusive. James can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.

Dean of Students Randall Edouard — Edouard is the dean of students and assistant vice president for student affairs. As dean, he serves as a primary point of contact for the academic and personal needs of students and their families. He is involved on and off campus and is co-chair of The Town-Gown Advisory Board, a program established to promote communication and positive relations between BU and the local community. Edouard can be reached at (607) 777-2804, or at redouard@binghamton.edu.

BU Council Student Representative Willa Scolari — A junior majoring in psychology, Scolari was voted into this position for the 2020-21 school year by BU’s students. As the BU Council student representative, she must accurately represent the needs of undergraduate and graduate students to the University administration and the SA. Her platform consists of three main points: communication, advocacy and inclusivity. She plans to address concerns regarding the disparities between BU school’s career and advising resources and the lack of parking on campus and transportation options. Scolari has also pledged to strengthen communication between the student body and the administration. Scolari can be reached at wscolar1@binghamton.edu.

Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Donald Nieman — Since July 2012, Nieman has been the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. Before that, he was the dean of Harpur College of Arts and Sciences. He is also a professor of history with focus in law, race relations and civil rights in the U.S. Nieman has created programs with an aim to improve the academic experience of his students, such as the first-year writing program to help students adjust from high school- to college-level writing. As BU’s chief academic officer, Neiman works closely with Stenger to make decisions about the University’s budget, space and resource allocations. He can be reached at dnieman@binghamton.edu, or at (607) 777-2141.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose — As the vice president for student affairs, Rose supervises the administration and works to implement construction projects that add value to the University. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center. Since 2008, Rose has been responsible for the development of policies to ensure a safe and nurturing campus environment for BU students. Rose can be reached at (607) 777-4788 or at studentaffairs@binghamton.edu.

Multicultural Resource Center Director Nicole Sirju-Johnson — Sirju-Johnson, ‘99, has been the Multicultural Resource Center (MRC) director since November 2008 and associate chief diversity officer since 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The State University of New York at Brockport, followed by a master’s of public administration and a doctorate of political science from BU. The MRC is a resource that facilitates programs to raise awareness of cultural diversity. It provides funds and grants to historically underrepresented populations and organizations that are educational, diverse and inclusive. Sirju-Johnson is the primary cultural competency trainer and the founding advisor of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter at BU, which aims to eliminate race-based discrimination. She can be reached at (607) 777-4775, or at njohnson@binghamton.edu.

Q Center Director Kelly Clark — Clark is the founding director of the LGBTQ Center, known as the Q Center. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rochester, and her doctorate of education from St. John Fisher College. Her mission is to create a safe and empowering environment that is inclusive and supportive of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. The Q Center provides resources, educational opportunities and plans events to support students and raise awareness. Clark can be reached at (607) 777-6054, or at clarkk@binghamton.edu.

Mayor Rich David — David is the 50th mayor of the city of Binghamton. He ran as a Republican in 2009 and lost, but won the next election in 2014 and again in 2017. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from St. John Fisher College. Before he was mayor, David was a broadcast journalist at WBNG-TV in Binghamton. After meeting former Mayor Richard Bucci, he was hired to work in the Office of the Mayor and earned a master’s of public administration from BU while working at City Hall. The mayor’s office can be reached at (607) 772-7001.

Chief of Police John Pelletier — Pelletier worked for the Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) for 11 years before being promoted to UPD’s Chief of Police in 2018. He is in charge of overseeing UPD and he is responsible for the safety of the entire campus, the main campus and surrounding facilities. UPD was accredited by the Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) under his leadership in 2019. Pelletier can be reached at (607) 777-2275 or at jpelleti@binghamton.edu.

Director of Student Conduct Jazell Johnson — Johnson earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health education and behavior from the University of Florida. She has been director since 2018. The Student Code of Conduct that students are expected to uphold and follow is reviewed and updated each year. Johnson is the chairperson for the Code of Student Conduct review committee and helped make changes to the document for the 2019-20 school year. Johnson can be reached at jajohns@binghamton.edu.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development Director Denise Lorenzetti — Lorenzetti, ‘94, master’s of business administration (MBA) ‘97, has been the director of the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development since October 2017. The Center aids students in developing career-readiness skills and helps them to gain real-world experience by connecting them with employment opportunities. They offer a wide range of services and programs, such as advising and free professional headshots. Lorenzetti has worked in the industry for over 20 years to guide students toward successful career journeys. Lorenzetti can be reached at denisel@binghamton.edu.