A guide to important dates coming this fall

Assuming campus operations are normal and in person for the fall semester, here are some key dates to look out for to highlight your first semester.

Move-in Day (Aug. 23)

New students will be able to move into the dorms a few days before classes begin. This will allow students to settle in while getting to know their roommates, neighbors and resident assistants (RA). Take advantage of this time to explore places on campus such as the Glenn G. Bartle Library, the greenhouse and the Nature Preserve.

First Day of Classes (Aug. 26)

Just a few days later, classes will officially begin. Remember to arrive early and don’t be afraid to sit in the front. Typically, professors utilize the first class to go over the syllabus and provide a timeline or summary for the class.

University Fest (End of BWelcome Week)

Occurring at the end of BWelcome Week, University Fest strives to engage students with the campus and the local community. There will be hundreds of student organizations tabling with a variety of options spanning from student unions to Greek life. Local vendors will be selling goodies, food and drinks. On top of this, there will be fun with rides, inflatables and other activities.

Homecoming Weekend (Oct. 16-18)

One of the biggest events on campus, Homecoming Weekend is a time for alumni to return to and reconnect with BU. For students, it’s a special moment to get to know their alumni network and celebrate BU pride. Last year, Homecoming celebrations included a block party, a soccer game and to end it off, fireworks! This upcoming semester, the University promises Homecoming to be even bigger and more exciting.

Fall Concert (To be determined, but usually in late Oct. or early Nov.)

Every year, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) organizes a concert with a popular artist at a low cost for students. The artist is picked using student feedback from SAPB polls. Past artists have included Doja Cat, Post Malone and Drake.

Restaurant Week (To be determined, but usually in the beginning weeks of Oct.)

Highlighting the food scene in Binghamton, Restaurant Week features cheap deals from local restaurants. With a portion of the proceeds donated to local charities, Restaurant Week offers students a special opportunity to enjoy Binghamton’s local food while giving back to the community.