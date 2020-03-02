Willa Scolari is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I am a very positive, social person who wants to make the environment I am in a better place. I am very active, ranging from dancing and playing sports to skiing and surfing. I am a contributor to the Pipe Dream Opinions section and teach Zumba classes at the East Gym. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends, reading, playing guitar and being in nature.”

2. What is your platform?

“Communication, advocacy and inclusivity. Focusing on these three major points, I believe Binghamton University will improve and be a better campus. I plan to strengthen and have a clearer line of communication between the student body and the administration with policies, decisions and issues. I will advocate for students’ needs and inquiries while also incorporating and emphasizing ways to include all students at [BU] — giving them the campus and education they deserve.”

3. Why did you decide to run for the BU Council Representative position?

“Being a spring admission transfer student and finishing up my third semester at [BU], through my own unique experiences I’ve already witnessed many pressing issues that are not getting enough attention. Being a regular student that is active in clubs, spends hours at Glenn G. Bartle Library, who gets out of breath from walking up the steep hill from the gym and having a healthy circle of various friends, I’ve discussed multiple issues from one end of the spectrum to the other. And I would use this opportunity to show that I can empathize and advocate for the student body at [BU].”

4. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected?



“A major issue that continuously needs to be worked on is strengthening and having more mental health resources available and accessible to students. Another is the disparity between career and advising resources for [the] Watson School of Engineering [and Applied Sciences] and the School of Management versus Harpur College students, where many Harpur College students feel as though their advising lacks compared to other schools. As a Harpur College student myself, I would like to include this issue as something to be resolved and prioritized. Lastly, I would like to find ways to maximize and improve transportation on campus, whether it’s looking into more parking and adding more transportation on weekends.”