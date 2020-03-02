Dante Turnbull is a junior double-majoring in history and philosophy.



1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?

“I really enjoy listening to music, mostly rap, classical rock and classical piano music. I used to play basketball when I was younger and I now play club rugby here at Binghamton University. I plan on going to law school; however, I want to join the Peace Corps before I do that.”

2. What is your platform?

“As BU Council representative, I am running on a platform that promotes student representation with the goal of BU becoming more inclusive and representative of its minority populations. I also plan on trying to foster better political discourse on campus, one that values free speech as well as students’ rights to protest. With the upcoming 2020 elections, I want everyone’s voices to be heard, appreciated and taken seriously by the administration. Similarly to my predecessor, I plan on increasing transparency between students and the administration in hopes of creating a campus culture where students are not subject to, but a part of, its governing bodies.”



3. Why did you decide to run for the BU Council Representative position?

“For the three years I have been on this campus, I have seen it become a more and more diverse space. Right now I think that it is important for those voices to be represented on the BU Council. Considering that 70 percent of the student population is undergraduate students, I think an undergraduate student would be better suited to adequately represent the student body.”

4. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected?



“One of the main issues I plan on tackling is the accessibility of mental health services on campus. I think that there are a few areas where it can be improved to make it easier for students seeking help, especially in regard to BU’s Psychological Clinic. I also want to address how to improve the relationship that exists between [Binghamton’s New York State University Police] and students in order to ensure a safe space for students to properly protest.”