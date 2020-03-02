Khaleel James is a junior double-majoring in economics and human development.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself — any clubs, hobbies or major plans for the future?



“I am 20 years old and I was born and raised in Jamaica, Queens. I serve as the vice president for multicultural affairs (VPMA) for the Student Association (SA) as well as a resident assistant in Mountainview College. I believe mentoring is the way to change the future for those who are marginalized. Though mentoring is a passion for me, I also believe in investing in the youth personally and have started my own scholarship called the Khaleel James For the Youth Scholarship at my previous high school, Jamaica High School.”

2. What is your platform?

“I would like to create and provide more opportunities for students to work with the Binghamton community. I feel that the students of Binghamton University just need greater exposure to those opportunities. Encouraging and enabling students to collaborate in new innovative ways, in hopes of reducing the stress students feel when it comes to their events. Helping student organizations prepare to transition their next [e-board] more fluidly. Providing a student organization guidebook that students can access via the SA website. This should help students get answers to the questions they have at any time.”

3. Why did you decide to run for an SA E-Board position?

“I want to be SA president because our community needs guidance. To me, that is why people turn to the SA — whether that be as an organization or as an individual. Administrators turn to the SA because they want to better understand the severity of their student trials and tribulations. Staff and faculty consult the SA on student needs so they can create the best programs possible. The community members of Binghamton ask the SA to be an ally and engage its students in the local area.”

4. What issues will you prioritize if you are elected?



“Giving current projects a chance at longevity and expansion of student feedback capabilities regarding mental health resources on campus. For example, the inclusion of more students, particularly those representing the multicultural community, on mental health-oriented committees. A continuation of SA President Emma Ross’ sexual assault education campaign and the collaborative “Know Your Resources” campaign to spread awareness of resources pertaining to sexual health and sexual assault. Negotiating with administrators to partially subsidize costs for gonorrhea and chlamydia tests at Decker Student Health Services Center.”