The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

“I just want my money back”

TUESDAY, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. — A 17-year-old male reported the theft of $300, which he last saw in a desk drawer in his room in Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods. The male recalled placing the money in the drawer on Feb. 9, but said when he returned for it on Feb. 11, the money was missing. Officers interviewed the male’s roommate and suitemates, but said they are not suspects at this time. The male also noted that he and his suitemates routinely leave the suite door open. He does not want to press charges, but said he just wants his money back. The case remains under investigation.

Barfools Binghamton

TUESDAY, Feb. 11, 8:30 p.m. — Officers were tipped off to a Barstool Binghamton video posted on Instagram on Feb. 11, which showed several males smoking marijuana in a dorm room bunk bed fort made of blankets. Barstool Binghamton is an affiliate of Barstool Sports, a pop culture and sports blog that creates and covers viral content. UPD launched an investigation and reported to O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community approximately two hours after the video was posted. Upon knocking on the door of the suspects’ suite, they received no answer, but a strong scent of marijuana was present. The suspects will be contacted and referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Getting grilled

TUESDAY, Feb. 11, 11:30 p.m. — An officer responded to the Appalachian Collegiate Center after receiving a call from a Sodexo worker regarding an intoxicated male. The suspect, an 18-year-old male, continued to order from the grill after repeatedly dropping his food on the ground while trying to make it back to his table. The suspect reportedly did not pay for any of the food and stole a bag of Sour Patch Kids candy. Upon arrival, the officer found the suspect and asked for identification. The suspect opened his wallet and revealed a Delaware driver’s license, but proceeded to close the wallet and put it back in his pocket without handing it to the officer. Because of the suspect’s level of intoxication, Harpur’s Ferry was called. While the suspect was placed on a stretcher, his wallet fell out of his pocket. The officer picked it up, removed the license and asked the suspect if he lived in Delaware state. The suspect stated he did not. The officer asked how he obtained a Delaware license. The suspected stated he did not know. The forged driver’s license was brought to the UPD station for destruction and the suspect was transported to Binghamton General Hospital for care.

Collateral damage



WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12, 12:25 p.m. — An American Food & Vending employee reported damage to the vending machine in Marcy Hall of Mountainview College while trying to service it. The maintenance worker said the machine’s front-facing panel was bent in, and the damage had to have occurred in the past 24 hours since he serviced the vending machine the day prior and found no damage. Officers reviewed video footage from the area. At 2 a.m., a 20-year-old male suspect was observed walking down the hall and slamming his shoulder into the vending machine. The suspect was then seen walking away. Police identified the suspect and later arrived at his room. The suspect answered the door and said he was intoxicated the night before but had no recollection of the events that had occurred. Upon hearing what happened, the suspect was apologetic. The officer then noticed a grinder with marijuana in it on the windowsill behind the suspect. After confiscating the grinder, the student was referred to the Office of Student Conduct for unlawful possession of marijuana. American Food & Vending is not pressing charges, but will be seeking restitution for the cost of repairing the damage.