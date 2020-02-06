The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Instagram thief

FRIDAY, Jan. 31, 9:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Endicott Hall of Newing College to take a report of an online scam. The victim, a 20-year-old female, explained that she engaged in a conversation with someone on Instagram who told her they knew of an easy way to make money. The victim said she was in need of money and was under the impression that after she sent money to the Instagram account, they would send more money in return. The victim sent about $1,700 in total over three different payments to the Instagram user. The Instagram user blocked the victim after the last payment and the victim never received any money in return. The victim used Apple Pay and Cash App, but when she contacted Apple, they were unable to retrieve her payment. The victim is seeking criminal prosecution, but officers have no suspect as of Wednesday evening.

But they were on a roll…



SATURDAY, Feb. 1, 2:49 a.m. — An officer responded to Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) for a shoplifting complaint. The reporting party was a 52-year-old male Sodexo employee who claimed that a table of three girls took a package of sushi and ate it without paying for it. The officers spoke to the suspects, one 18-year-old female and two 19-year-old females. They admitted to not paying for the food. Sodexo gave them a chance to pay for it without pressing charges. One of the suspects paid for all three and they were not charged.



Reunited at last

SATURDAY, Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m. — An 18-year-old male reported his backpack and iPad stolen from C4. UPD responded to Delaware Hall of Newing College to speak with the victim. The victim said he left his Samsonite backpack with his iPad in it in C4 the previous day around noon. After checking the C4 lost and found with no success, the officer returned to the UPD station, where he found the missing backpack in their lost and found. The victim joined the officer at the station and was able to identify it. The victim said he was very happy to be reunited with his items.



Keep it locked

SUNDAY, Feb. 2, 7:54 p.m. — Officers spoke to a student regarding a petty larceny claim. The victim, an 18-year-old male, said he went to the men’s locker room in the East Gym and put his clothing and backpack in one locker and his wallet in a friend’s locker, both secured. After one swimming session, he returned to his locker, but did not securely close it when he went back to the pool. When he was ready to leave the gym, the contents of his wallet were still there, but he noticed $600 cash missing from an interior pocket in his backpack. Officers checked camera footage in the lower portion of the East Gym, but numerous people entered and left the locker room and they did not notice anyone carrying a fistful of cash. The investigation is still pending.