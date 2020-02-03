The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Can I have it back, though?

MONDAY, Jan. 27, 3:50 p.m. — Officers received a fraudulent Rhode Island driver’s license as lost property. The officers reached out to the student who owned the license, a 20-year-old female, to tell her that her property was turned in. The student responded and said she would like to come to the UPD station and retrieve the ID. When she arrived, the officers informed her that she could not have her fraudulent driver’s license back. They also informed the student that she could potentially be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony for her possession of the fraudulent driver’s license. The student was given a warning, and the driver’s license was shredded.

“Ballsy” heist

TUESDAY, Jan. 28, 4:30 p.m. — Officers responded to the East Gym for a larceny report. Upon arrival, the officers spoke to the victim, a 21-year-old male, who said that around 1:50 p.m. he placed his jacket in an unlocked locker in the locker room. When the student returned to the locker room around 4:20 p.m., he noticed a total of $350 missing from his wallet, which was in the inside pocket of his coat. The student said he did not lock the locker as he did not think anyone would be “ballsy enough to rifle through his clothes.” After reviewing footage around the East Gym, the officers were not able to identify a suspect. The case remains under investigation.

The worst place to run a stop sign

THURSDAY, Jan. 30, 12:15 a.m. — As officers were preparing to leave the parking lot of the UPD station, they observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Glenn G. Bartle Drive and East Drive. The vehicle continued down Glenn G. Bartle Drive heading off campus, and was clocked by the officers as traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. Officers initiated a traffic stop as the car approached Vestal Parkway East. While speaking with the driver, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle, both 20-year-old males, were removed and the vehicle was searched. The officers recovered a total of 5.7 grams of marijuana from both the vehicle and a backpack belonging to the passenger. Both the driver and passenger were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The driver received a speeding ticket and a traffic citation for failure to stop at a stop sign. Both are due to appear in Vestal Town Court.

Sportsmanship is key

THURSDAY, Jan. 30, 6:50 p.m. — Officers responded to the East Gym after receiving a report that a fight had occurred. After speaking with the reporting East Gym staff member, officers were directed to the two people involved in the fight. The victim, a 19-year-old male, claimed he was playing an increasingly physical game of pickup basketball. At one point during the game, a member of the opposing team, a 22-year-old male, hung onto the basketball rim, showboating. As the victim walked away, he pushed the legs of the player on the rim away, thinking he would get kicked in the face. The player hanging on the rim hopped down, walked over to the victim and punched him in the face, at which point East Gym staff called the police. When officers spoke to the 22-year-old suspect, he said he was going for a rebound when he was pushed by the victim, at which point he walked over and punched the victim in the face. The victim chose not to press charges, but the suspect was ejected from the East Gym by staff members.