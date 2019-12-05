The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.



Traffic stop

FRIDAY, Nov. 22, 11:30 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in Parking Lot Y in Mountainview College. While speaking to the driver, the officers observed a 30 pack of Bud Light and a bottle of Bacardi in the vehicle. Four students were inside the vehicle, three males and one female, none of whom were above the age of 21. One of the passengers was also in possession of a forged driver’s license. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and did not find any other contraband. The driver was issued a speeding ticket, and the alcohol and fake license were confiscated.

I’m ‘Vodka’ years old

SATURDAY, Nov. 23, 1:30 a.m. — Officers responded to a call from Hunter Hall of Mountainview College regarding an intoxicated person. Upon arriving, officers observed an unconscious intoxicated college-aged male lying in a stairwell around a heap of vomit. The officers woke up the male and he was coherent enough to speak. He said he was visiting campus from Penn State University and trying to find a friend in Marcy Hall. He could not remember where he had been drinking. When asked how old he was, the male responded by saying “Vodka,” responding in a similar manner when asked other questions by the officers. Harpur’s Ferry eventually responded and evaluated the male, who was transported for further medical treatment because of his high level of intoxication. No charges were filed.

Cash or credit?

SATURDAY, Nov. 23, 3:19 a.m. — Officers responded to the West Drive taxi stand near the University Union after receiving reports of a cab dispute. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers spoke with the cab driver, a 43-year-old male. The driver said he gave three students a ride, and upon reaching the destination, two students left without paying, while the third remained and argued with the driver. The officers then spoke to the student, who said his group asked the driver if they could pay with a credit card, and that the driver initially agreed. Upon arriving at their destination, the driver said he would only take cash. The officers found the other two students walking near the Admissions Center, and provided them transportation to a Visions Federal Credit Union ATM. The students withdrew cash and paid the driver. The cab driver did not press charges following the payment. One of the students was in possession of a forged New Jersey driver’s license, which was confiscated and destroyed.



Just some bros blazin’

SATURDAY, Nov. 23, 10:40 p.m. — Officers responded to Endicott Hall of Newing College for a marijuana complaint. Officers spoke to the resident assistant (RA) on duty, who made the call. The RA reported smelling an odor of marijuana coming from a room. Upon knocking on the door, the RA heard people moving around inside, but the door was not answered. Officers knocked on the door and announced themselves as UPD. Initially there was no response, but eventually, a male exited the room and claimed he was a visiting friend, and that the resident of the room was down the hall in the bathroom. Officers spoke with the resident and the visiting friend, both of whom denied knowledge of marijuana usage, despite having bloodshot and watery eyes. Eventually, after some conversation, the resident student admitted that they were smoking marijuana, produced a bag of marijuana and a glass pipe and admitted ownership of the items. The items were confiscated.