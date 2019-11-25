The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Mixed dresses

TUESDAY, Nov. 19, 8:24 p.m. — Officers responded to Delaware Hall of Newing College for a larceny report by a 20-year-old female student. The student said she put two black dresses in the washing machine around 4 p.m., but found one was missing when she returned at about 8 p.m. The other dress was also located in a different spot from where she left it. After searching the laundry room, the student notified a resident assistant (RA), who contacted UPD. Officers helped the student search the laundry room, but could not locate the dress. Officers spoke with another student, a 19-year-old female, who was also in the laundry room at the time. She said she saw the one dress sitting on top of the dryer, and stated she knew the student who had moved the dresses, another 19-year-old female. Officers spoke to this student, who said she saw the one dress on top of the machine and continued to do her laundry. Officers then asked her to look through her own laundry, and discovered that the dress had accidentally been mixed in with her load of clothing. The dress was returned to its owner.

‘Caught in the act’

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20, 11:07 p.m. — Officers responded to O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community after receiving a drug complaint from the RA on duty. The RA said she smelled marijuana and knocked on the door at the source of the smell. The suspect, an 18-year-old male, opened the door and admitted he was smoking marijuana in the room. The RA proceeded to contact UPD. Officers spoke with the suspect, who said he was “caught in the act.” The suspect voluntarily produced two small bags containing 10.3 grams of marijuana and was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Scam call

THURSDAY, Nov. 21, 8:17 p.m. — Officers responded after a 23-year-old male student called UPD to report fraud. While on an Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) bus headed to campus, the male said he received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller said he had observed suspicious activity on the male’s social media accounts and advised him that a lawsuit would be filed against him. The caller also threatened to suspend the male’s social security number. The caller gave the student a number to call back for instructions on how to deal with the issue. Upon realizing the call was a scam, the male reported the phone number to UPD. When officers attempted to call the number the student had been given, they reached an automated voice. The case remains under investigation.

Lost wallet



THURSDAY, Nov. 21, 8:18 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft complaint made by a 20-year-old male student. The student said he lost his wallet and wanted to report it as stolen. The student explained he accidentally left his wallet on the third floor of Classroom Wing earlier in the day and realized he was missing it when trying to buy food from the Marketplace. He then returned to Classroom Wing and was unable to find his wallet. Officers examined video footage from the area, but were unable to locate the student. Officers reached out to the student to narrow down the time frame, and were told that the student’s philosophy professor found his wallet and contacted him. The student will receive his wallet when he returns to class.