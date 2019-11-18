The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Welcome to the machine

MONDAY, Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m. — Officers responded to the University Union parking lot to speak to a woman who said she used the Visions Federal Credit Union ATM outside the building at around 5 p.m. and accidentally left the machine without her debit card. She walked back to her car, realized she had forgotten it, then ran back to the machine about 20 minutes later. By the time she got back to the ATM, her card was nowhere in sight. There was a duplicate receipt from her earlier interaction with the ATM, which led her to think someone had come along after her and used the card. Officers reviewed video footage, which showed the woman complete her ATM transaction and walk away with her withdrawal. No one used the ATM from the time she had used it to the time she came back looking for her card. One officer with some knowledge of ATMs remembered that if one does not remove their card from the machine within a certain amount of time, the ATM will pull the card inside for safety. The woman was notified of the card’s likely whereabouts, and the following day, investigators followed up with Visions Federal Credit Union and confirmed that her card was, in fact, in the machine.

No charge

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 7:00 a.m. — Officers responded to Old Digman Hall for a larceny complaint after a 17-year-old female reported a lost MacBook laptop charging cord. The victim said she had the cord when she was studying in a commons area of the building. The student stated that she was in the lounge area between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. earlier that morning, and accidentally left behind the charger when she went back to her room. When she returned later in the morning to find it, it was gone. She checked with Residential Life staff and looked in the lost-and-found to see if she was able to locate it on her own, but it was nowhere to be found. The MacBook charger is still missing, and the case remains under investigation.

Locked in

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 5:00 p.m. — Officers responded to Seneca Hall of College-in-the-Woods for a larceny report where they spoke to an 18-year-old female student who said her room keys had been missing for five days. The student said she left her keys in her door overnight, and when she went to retrieve them the next day they were missing. At first, she was not positive she left the keys in her door, so she contacted everyone she could in her dorm, asked her friends, looked around in her room and asked Residential Life staff about the whereabouts of the keys. She has contacted a lock shop to have her door re-keyed. The keys remain missing.

Drunk graffiti

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 10:20 p.m. — Officers responded to Broome Hall of Newing College for a report of criminal mischief in the form of graffiti. Officers spoke to Broome Residential Life staff who informed the officers of a spray-painted card scanner outside the building. Officers reviewed video footage and confirmed that two males approached the building the night before, with one holding a can of spray paint the same color as the one sprayed on the scanner. The incident itself was not filmed on camera, but from the evidence presented, officers suspected the two males on tape were responsible for the incident. The males were identified and contacted the following day by UPD. The first male, who was not in possession of the spray paint, said he and his friend had been drinking Downtown until late that night, and had arrived back on campus intoxicated. He had no recollection of where the spray paint came from and had no idea how it ended up in his hand. He then correctly identified the other male, who, when questioned by UPD later that day, said he was also highly intoxicated and his memory was fuzzy. He remembered having the spray paint can, but did not recall where he picked it up from or why he spray-painted the card panel. Officers contacted Residential Life staff to see what they wanted to do, but by time they checked the panel again, the spray paint was cleaned off, presumably by the two men who vandalized it in the first place.