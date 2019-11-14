The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Honey, where is my wetsuit?!

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 12:52 p.m. — Officers responded to the West Gym after a 25-year-old female victim reported that her wetsuit had been stolen. She last saw it the week before, when she hung it up in a secure storage area following class. The victim’s wetsuit was the only wetsuit missing from the facility. Because the West Gym is one of the older buildings on campus, there was no camera footage for officers to review. The victim had no suspects in mind. The investigation is ongoing.

Lunch lady locker problems

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m. — Officers responded to the University Union after a 46-year-old female filed a complaint that all of her items were stolen out of her locker in the Sodexo employee locker area. The officers reviewed camera footage from the area, but did not notice anything suspicious. A little while later, officers received a call from the reporting individual’s manager, who said she found all of her items in a different locker.

Pocket potheads

FRIDAY, Nov. 8, 11:30 p.m. — While on foot patrol in Newing College, officers detected the odor of marijuana. They checked behind Endicott Hall and located two 18-year-old female suspects standing in a dark corner. One of the suspects, holding a glowing, orange object, quickly hid it behind her and eventually put it in her pocket. The suspects initially denied smoking marijuana, but after more discussion with the officers, they admitted they were smoking a joint behind the building. One of the suspects produced the remains of the joint from her pocket, took ownership of it and was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court. The other suspect was not charged and was issued a warning.

Patience, my friend

MONDAY, Nov. 11, 3:30 a.m. — Officers responded to Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community after a 23-year-old male victim reported a pair of sneakers missing. The victim ordered the sneakers online from eBay and said he was tracking the package, which showed it was delivered to his mailbox on Saturday, Nov. 9. Since it was a Saturday, officers said the package was most likely sent to the University’s central receiving facilities. The victim did not think this was the case, telling officers the shoes were either stolen by a U.S. postal worker or they were never actually shipped. The officers again advised him that since they were delivered on a Saturday, and there’s no campus mail service on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, which was Veterans Day, his sneakers were likely in central receiving and would be delivered eventually. They encouraged him to wait a few days and contact them again if he still had not received the shoes. The case is pending, but after receiving no follow-up call, officers believe he received his shoes in his mailbox.