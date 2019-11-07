The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police Department.

It’s not rocket science

TUESDAY, Oct. 29, 8:00 p.m. — Two Town of Vestal firefighters contacted UPD on Oct. 25 and said they received a call from a 20-year-old student requesting a fire truck on standby at Lone Maple Farm in Binghamton for an experiment that he and his friend were conducting. The firefighters did not think much of the request at the time, but after speaking to Lone Maple Farm personnel, they found out that the two young men were experimenting with rocket fuel. Once the fire department got the list of the chemicals involved in the students’ experiment, they became concerned about where the students were storing the materials. Officers contacted the students, went through the list of chemicals they were going to be using and got in touch with a University chemistry department faculty member to make sure the chemicals were not an immediate health threat. Based on the opinion of the chemistry professor, the students’ conversation with the fire department and the fact that the amount of the chemicals they had was not enough to pose a real threat, the students were allowed to proceed with their homemade rocket test. According to those present, the test was a success.

Sprayed down

FRIDAY, Nov. 1, 1:33 a.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of a skunk in Endicott Hall of Newing College. Officers spoke with a member of the Residential Life staff, who explained that a skunk was found under a stairwell. The officer had the staff member block off the stairwell to the best of her ability and proceeded to prop open the door in hopes the skunk would find its way back outside, but it did not. While in the process of locking down the stairwell, another Endicott Hall staff member alerted the responding officer of an intoxicated male in the building, prompting the officer to leave the stairwell unmanned. While the officer was gone, the intoxicated male arrived at the stairwell, ignored the resident assistant’s verbal and posted warnings, proceeded into the stairwell and got sprayed by the skunk. By the time the officer was able to check on the skunk’s victim, he was already in the shower. Eventually, the skunk left the stairwell. Afterward, video footage revealed that the skunk entered the building on a rainy afternoon after a group of three girls left the building and accidentally swept the skunk inside as the door was closing.

Head full of glass

SATURDAY, Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m. — Officers responded to Hughes Hall of Hinman College where the glass of the main entrance doors had been smashed out. Officers found a rock on the inside of the entryway. Upon reviewing video footage, officers found that at about 6 a.m. a suspect threw the rock through the window and then reached in to unlock the door to enter the building. Using the camera system for Hughes Hall, officers followed the suspect’s route through the building to his room. Officers then responded to that room, knocked on the door and were met by the resident, who directed them to his visiting friend sleeping on the couch. When the 18-year-old male was questioned, he claimed he had no recollection of the incident nor of how he got back into the building. The suspect stated that he and his friends went out the night before and he got into a disagreement with the student he was visiting. He went outside and had no way to get back in, so he picked up a rock and threw it through the window to open the door. The male was charged with criminal mischief for smashing the window. While speaking with the male, officers also found a fake ID, and the student was charged with possession of a forged document.

Sleep-peeing

SUNDAY, Nov. 3, 3:09 a.m. — Officers responded to Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community for a report of an unconscious, intoxicated male. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party, an 18-year-old female student, who claimed that the male was visiting another student in the same dorm and was walking around the room and peeing on the floor. The 18-year-old male did not respond to the student when she tried to get his attention by calling his name and just continued peeing. When officers got there and spoke to the young man, the suspect stated that he had a history of sleepwalking and urinating while unconscious. He was extremely apologetic during questioning and showed no signs of intoxication, as he was soberly sleepwalking.