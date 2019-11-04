Ioan (John) Filip, ‘82, is a write-in candidate for Town of Vestal supervisor.

Why are you running for your position? What experiences and perspectives do you bring to the table that will help make Vestal a better town?

“I am running for Vestal supervisor because I can make a better community for all of us by improving everyone’s quality of life. I will make the community better by reducing taxes and assessments by 20 percent, [allowing] senior citizens exemptions, [working toward] flood mitigation, [building a] bridge overpass from Endwell to Vestal, [reducing] municipal utility rates [and reinstating] town meetings at 7:00 p.m. with term limits and incentives for creativity. [These] issues are embraced by every Vestal resident. It is my payback to being accepted as a political refugee and the opportunity for a better life.”

In your opinion, what is the most pressing issue in Vestal and why?

“Flooding is the pressing issue of Vestal residents. It can devastate families affected by it. We can fix this problem before another big storm would wash out the streets of Vestal.”

How do you envision engaging with the community and addressing the concerns they may have? More specifically, what would you do to engage Binghamton University students in these community issues?

“I envision the good, old Vestal with its residents gathering together to discuss the needs of the town and the help offered to those in need. We care for each other and that should be showing on our day-to-day activities. The BU students can integrate into the community by preparing prior to graduation to start a business here, just like it has taken off in California. The electronic technology today allows us to do business from here, just the same as any other part of the world. The future should start in our area, with our bright students from BU.”