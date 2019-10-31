Angela Riley, Sophia Resciniti connect University with community through 2019 elections

This year’s local elections are seeing a direct intersection of education and politics as two Binghamton University faculty members are running for Binghamton City Council.

Angela Riley, executive director of experimental education and assistant dean for the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Sophia Resciniti, ‘06, a lecturer of social work and former council member for Binghamton’s second district, are both campaigning for office. Riley and Resciniti are running to represent Binghamton’s third and second districts, respectively.

They join a line of BU students and faculty that have run for office. Patrick Madden, an associate professor of computer science, ran for Congress against former Rep. Claudia Tenney in 2017, and Giovanni Scaringi, an associate professor of economics and a Ph.D. student at the time, won a seat on the council representing Binghamton’s first district in 2015. Scaringi still holds that position, and following in his footsteps, Conrad Taylor, ‘17, a sophomore majoring in political science at the time, won a seat on the council for Binghamton’s fourth district, becoming the youngest council member in Binghamton history.

Riley, who has been serving as assistant dean since 2016, is centering her campaign around combating poverty and ensuring safe and affordable housing for Binghamton residents. A Democrat, she faces opposition from Republican Shawn Atkinson. The incumbent council member for the third district is Dani Cronce, who announced she would not be seeking another term earlier this year.

One of Riley’s main focuses, according to Pipe Dream’s election questionnaire, is to engage directly with community members, many of which are students. Riley said she has knocked on doors throughout her campaign to know her neighbors more.

“During this campaign, I have knocked doors and met with my neighbors, many of whom are students,” Riley said. “I took this time to listen to what concerns our neighbors most, while also taking time to get to know each person as my neighbor … My continuous message to my neighbors, particularly students, is that Binghamton is your home.”

Riley said she also aims to combat poverty, arguing that the city must support its residents through social welfare programs.

“I believe ensuring access to healthy food, stable housing, safe living environments, a source of income and social support or social determinants of health is the key to addressing our issues because each directly impacts one’s overall health and well-being,” Riley said.

Resciniti was previously appointed as council member for Binghamton’s second district in January 2018 to fill a vacancy left by Joe Mihalko, who became county clerk. Resciniti remained a council member until November 2018, when opponent Dan Livingston won the seat. He has been in the position ever since.

Since Binghamton’s second district covers most of the West Side, Resciniti said she wants to improve community relations through regular neighborhood meetings.

“The West Side is the only area of the city without a neighborhood group that meets regularly with residents and city officials to talk about neighborhood-specific issues,” Resciniti said. “As a member of City Council, I would change that and I would encourage Binghamton University students to attend and make their voices heard as valued members of our community.”

Resciniti also said she aims to make Binghamton into a city that invites people to stay for generations to come. To do so, she hopes to tackle crime and housing issues.

“First, residents need to feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Resciniti said. “This starts with making sure our police and fire departments have the necessary resources and training. But it also means making sure residents have access to safe and healthy housing.”