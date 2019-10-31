Paul Battisti is the Republican candidate for Broome County district attorney. He is originally from Broome County, and has worked in criminal defense law for 15 years. He holds a law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law.

Why are you running for your position? What experiences and perspectives do you bring to the table that will help make Broome a better county?

“I’m running because we need a big change in leadership. Broome County has the dubious distinction of having one of the highest crime rates in the state, and the opioid crisis is an epidemic. Over the past 15 years, I’ve handled thousands of cases across every spectrum of the law. I’ve worked in the courtroom every day, handling multiple felony cases and numerous trials in federal, state and local courts across New York state. But the job isn’t just about the courtroom. A well-rounded district attorney needs to understand our community — the struggles that families face, the causes behind crime and the ways we can prevent crime. I was born and raised here and am raising my family here. Aside from my career, I’ve spent my life dedicated to community service, volunteering as a youth coach, on the Drug Treatment Court Team, Criminal Justice Advisory Board, Bar Association and more.”

In your opinion, what is the most pressing issue facing Broome County as it pertains to the district attorney’s office and why?

“Overdoses and drug abuse have touched too many families in the Southern Tier. Violent crime went up from 2016 to 2017. Index crimes went up, too. The current DA’s office can try to spin the numbers any way they want, but it’s obvious that something is not working right with how they’re prosecuting crime. The current DA’s office also has a history of mishandling cases — from filing indictments that weren’t actually presented to a grand jury, to recommending the release of violent felons who went on to commit heinous crimes almost immediately upon release. This incompetence must stop.”

How would you address the heroin and other drugs problem in the county? Please explain with specific details.

“If elected, I will tackle the heroin and opioid crisis head-on, seeking results instead of chasing cheap headlines. To put it simply, my approach calls for throwing the book at dangerous drug dealers, while seeking treatment options for users who truly want to get clean and become productive members of society. I’m an advocate for Drug Treatment Court and Mental Health Court. These options are important tools in overcoming this crisis. You can’t just temporarily lock up addicts, let them out and then have the cycle repeat. We need to utilize treatment to help those suffering from addiction so they can overcome it and become productive members of society.”

Do you believe that the district attorney’s office should put more resources toward the prosecution of cybercrimes, such as identity theft and internet fraud?

“In this day and age, it’s obvious that the DA’s office, working with other law enforcement agencies, should focus on cybercriminal activity. While these crimes can affect anyone, senior citizens are particularly vulnerable, according to national and state statistics. This type of abuse, neglect and exploitation is largely hidden, shrouded in secrecy and shame. Older adults are sometimes reluctant to reveal incidents of abuse — particularly when the abuser is a family member. That’s why earlier this year I announced my four-point comprehensive plan to combat elder abuse to protect those who have given so much to our community. No other candidate has focused on these issues and the current DA’s office has an empty track record on this point.”