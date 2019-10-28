The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police Department.

Making a statement



MONDAY, Oct. 21, 8:09 p.m. — UPD responded to Broome Hall of Newing College following a vandalism complaint made by a 21-year-old resident assistant. The RA stated that a printed-out image of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had been maimed, as the eyes of the image were scratched out and the entire poster was torn down from the board. Officers reviewed video footage, which ultimately showed two male suspects approaching the bulletin board at approximately 1:44 a.m. The first suspect was observed scratching out the eyes of the poster; the second suspect was then seen tearing down the poster from the board, dropping it to the ground and stomping on it multiple times. The suspects then walked down the hall and went into a different room. Officers responded to the suspects’ room and upon entering, the first suspect asked, “Is this about what me and my friend did to the bulletin board?” The suspect was apologetic and admitted to the vandalism and provided the officers with the name of the other suspect, who was also apologetic. The criminal charges were dropped and the two suspects were referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Mirror, mirror on the stall

TUESDAY, Oct. 22, 1:07 p.m. — Officers responded to the Admissions Center following a harassment complaint made by a 19-year-old female victim. While the victim was using the restroom in the Admissions Center, the suspect, a woman wearing a red dress and high heels, entered the restroom and appeared to peek through the crack in the stall door at the victim while she was using the bathroom. The victim attempted to get the suspect’s attention, but the suspect did not respond. However, as the victim exited the stall, the suspect left the restroom. The student proceeded to contact UPD. Using video footage from outside the bathroom, the suspect was identified. The following day, the suspect was contacted by UPD and questioned. The suspect said she was using the mirror on the back of the stall door to adjust her dress. Officers returned to the Admissions Center bathroom and confirmed that there was a mirror in that location. The claim was deemed unfounded.

Friend, foe or drug dealer

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23, 12:45 a.m. — Officers observed a vehicle near the campus entrance on Glenn G. Bartle Drive stopped with its hazard lights on. Officers asked the 20-year-old male driver if there was anything wrong or if he needed assistance. The driver told the officers that he was visiting a friend who lived on campus and was waiting for the friend to bring his student ID to the entrance booth since he is not affiliated with the University. While speaking with the driver, officers observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted he had smoked marijuana on the drive up to BU, but said there was no marijuana left in the vehicle. The driver was found not to be impaired. However, upon searching his vehicle, officers discovered several bags full of marijuana, a RAW loader card and funnel, an ashtray full of marijuana remnants, a bong and a glass pipe. The officers asked the driver if he intended to distribute any of the items, and he said he did not. The driver showed the officers the Instagram page where he had purchased the items. UPD confiscated the contraband. During the course of the interaction, the driver’s license was found to be suspended for a number of unanswered traffic tickets. The driver was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.



Gotta look harder

THURSDAY, Oct. 24, 4:00 p.m. — Officers responded to Digman Hall of Dickinson Community following a report that a painting belonging to a 19-year-old male victim had disappeared. Initially, the student believed the painting had just fallen behind his desk, below where it had been hung. After checking behind his desk, it was not there, leading him to suspect the painting was stolen. An officer confirmed the painting had not fallen behind the desk, but proceeded to look behind the victim’s wardrobe, which was in close proximity to where the painting was hanging, and found the painting behind it. Officers helped the student rehang his painting in the spot where it had been. The report was closed as unfounded.