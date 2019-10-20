The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police Department.

Co-rec counterfeit

MONDAY, Oct. 14, 1:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the East Gym after a 46-year-old female staff member reported discovering a counterfeit $20 bill. The counterfeit bill was enclosed in an envelope containing the dues for one of Binghamton University’s co-rec football teams. The gym’s policy is to check each bill with a counterfeit pen, and one of the $20 bills turned black when the pen was swiped across it, which indicated that the bill was fake. Officers do not believe the bill was counterfeited at the University, and say it was likely passed along as change to a student, who then unknowingly used the bill to pay the East Gym. The responding officer took the bill to Visions Federal Credit Union, where an employee confirmed the bill was counterfeited. The bill has been mailed to the local Secret Service office in Syracuse to be investigated and destroyed.

Stickers and swipers

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 4:15 p.m. — Officers responded to Marcy Hall of Mountainview College after a 19-year-old female victim reported $500 in cash and her debit card were stolen from her dorm. The victim explained that she, her suitemates and several other rooms on that floor of Marcy Hall leave their suite and bedroom doors unlocked for an open competition where they put stickers in each other’s rooms. The victim noticed suspicious charges were appearing on her debit card, which prompted her to look for it where she normally keeps it in her dresser drawer. She discovered that her debit card and her cash were gone. She believes the card and money were stolen some time between Sept. 16 and Oct. 15. The victim’s suitemates and friends had no knowledge of her missing items. Officers reviewed camera footage, but since the crime could date back to Sept. 16, some footage has already been deleted. The case remains under investigation.

Dildo dupers

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 2:21 p.m. — Officers responded to Old Rafuse Hall of Old Dickinson Community after a 20-year-old female reported that someone had stolen sex toys belonging to SHADES, an LGBTQ campus group. SHADES planned an upcoming event where group members intended to raffle off the sex toys, which were placed in storage in Old Rafuse Hall on Oct. 11. When the female returned to the storage area on Oct. 16, the sex toys were gone. Officers interviewed all of the students who had access to the room, but nobody could provide any information about what happened to the stolen items. There are no cameras in the area. The case remains under investigation.

Aggressive Cornellians

THURSDAY, Oct. 17, 9:30 p.m. — Officers responded to the rear of the Events Center after staff reported two unknown males were acting aggressively toward rapper Gucci Mane, the performing artist at fall concert. The two males were identified as Cornell University students who had come to Binghamton to attend the performance. They attempted to approach Gucci Mane’s transportation and ambushed the artist while asking for autographs. Gucci Mane did not want to sign the autographs. The two males became aggressive toward Gucci Mane’s security team when they were asked to leave. Gucci Mane’s security personnel called UPD, and officers proceeded to move the males along. Neither got an autograph.