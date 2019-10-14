The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Sugar rush

FRIDAY, Oct. 4, 4:38 p.m. — Officers responded to Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community after a 23-year-old male victim reported that someone had stolen his food from the building’s communal fridge. The stolen food included eight peanut butter bars and nine bottles of soda. The items, according to the victim, were taken at different points in time. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and reviewed camera footage, but were unable to come up with a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Let it snow



FRIDAY, Oct. 4, 7:00 p.m. — An officer was flagged down by a male Off Campus College Transport bus driver who wanted to report an incident of road rage. Around 6 p.m., as the bus driver was entering the traffic circle heading toward the West Gym, he observed a vehicle speeding onto campus attempting to get in front of the bus. The vehicle was unsuccessful and had to stop and yield for the bus. Then, the vehicle followed the bus to the West Gym. When the bus stopped, the vehicle operator got out of his vehicle and threw an unknown item at the side of the bus. The unknown item was described as a snowball, but officers remain uncertain as to where the snow would have originated from. The vehicle operator proceeded to approach the bus driver, said the bus cut them off, returned to their vehicle and sped away. There was no damage to the bus reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

A very necessary handshake

SATURDAY, Oct. 5, 1:20 a.m. — Officers responded to Broome Hall of Newing College after a 22-year-old male resident assistant reported an intoxicated 19-year-old female lying down on the floor of the building’s elevator. Officers spoke with the female, who said that she went Downtown and “had gone a little overboard.” Harpur’s Ferry responded and advised the female to go to the hospital. She said she would only agree to go if the responding officer shook her hand. The responding officer offered a fist bump instead, which the female accepted. After the responding officer and the female bumped fists, she cooperated with Harpur’s Ferry and was taken to the hospital.

AirPods disappear into thin air

SUNDAY, Oct. 6, 8:56 p.m. — Officers responded to Jazzman’s Cafe in Glenn G. Bartle Library when a 19-year-old female victim reported that her Apple AirPods and their charging case had been stolen. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said both items were missing when she returned from printing coursework. The AirPods and the case were taken some time between 8 p.m. and 8:25 p.m. Officers canvassed the area and reviewed security footage. There were no cameras directed at the table where the victim was sitting. Officers advised the victim to track the AirPods with the Find My iPhone app, but the app had not yet updated the location of the AirPods. The victim was advised to continue monitoring the app, and the investigation is ongoing.