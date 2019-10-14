The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Sign snatchers



TUESDAY, Oct. 8, 2:00 a.m. — The Vestal Police Department (VPD) received a theft complaint after a sign from Newman House, the Catholic center at Binghamton University, was stolen. After checking the security cameras, VPD officers noticed that the suspects appeared to be five college-age males, who removed the sign and proceeded to walk toward campus. VPD reached out to UPD for assistance. Utilizing security footage from campus, officers observed the suspects toss the sign into tall weeds behind Endicott Hall of Newing College. Officers were able to identify all of the individuals involved and return the sign to the Newman House. VPD intends to charge the students for their actions.

College-in-the-Woods pumpkin patch

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 9:00 a.m. — Officers responded to the Tuscarora Office Building, located in College-in-the-Woods, after receiving a report of larceny. They spoke to the complainant, a 68-year-old female staff member, who said she put three pumpkins, a decorative scarecrow and a small hay bale in a Halloween garden decoration outside of the Residential Life office. After Oct. 4, she noticed one of the pumpkins was missing and later, after Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, the other pumpkins and the scarecrow were missing. Officers reviewed camera footage from the area and were able to identify the suspects from each of the three nights. Officers made contact with the suspects, two 19-year-old males and one 19-year-old female, who ultimately admitted to taking the items and setting up their own Halloween decorations in their suite in Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods. All of the items were recovered and eventually returned to the complainant. The two males involved took the primary blame for the thefts, and were charged with petty larceny. They will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Guess who’s back, back again

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m. — An officer was parked in Parking Lot T while monitoring traffic. While in his vehicle, the officer observed a car pull into the parking lot and park in a “No Parking” area. The officer made eye contact with the driver and motioned that he could not park his vehicle there. The driver, a 22-year-old male, exited his vehicle, made his way to the patrol car and was instantly irate and began swearing, informing the officer that he was “nothing more than a security guard,” and a “dickhead, cock-sucker.” The officer asked the male why he was so upset and he continued to repeat that the officer was a “dickhead, cock-sucker.” He referred to another UPD officer by name, and said he was also a “security guard dickhead, cocksucker.” The male then asked the officer to relay the message. The officer later discovered that the officer the male was referencing had issued him a traffic ticket several weeks ago. The officer in the parking lot gave the male a verbal warning for using foul language in public, and suggested he try finding parking in Parking Lot E. Ultimately, the male got back into his vehicle and drove away. He will be referred to the University’s Office of Student Conduct for his behavior.



The tragedy of the common room

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, 9:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community after receiving a report of petty larceny. When they arrived, they spoke to a resident who told them that his three cartons of milk in the communal refrigerator were gone. In totality, the three cartons were valued at approximately $15. Officers reviewed security footage from the Johnson Hall kitchen and observed two males come into the room. The two males initially got something from a nearby vending machine, and then proceeded to the refrigerator in the kitchen. While rummaging through the refrigerator, the suspects took the three cartons of milk, drank from the cartons and then put them back into the fridge. They rummaged through some of the other food in the fridge, took someone’s leftovers, placed it in the microwave and proceeded to eat it. They then drank more of the victim’s milk before one of them noticed the camera filming them, prompting him to give the camera the middle finger as he continued to finish the carton of milk. After their meal, the suspects threw out everything and left the kitchen. Officers were able to identify one of the suspects as a 19-year-old student and plan to make contact with both suspects. The resident chose to pursue criminal prosecution, and both of the suspects will be charged with petty larceny.