The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Timber!

SUNDAY, Sept. 28, 2:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Glimmerglass Hall of Hillside Community after a University grounds employee reported a downspout gutter was bent in half and hanging off the building. After reviewing camera footage, officers found that at approximately 2 a.m. a male suspect made his way out of Glimmerglass Hall and proceeded to climb up the gutter toward the second story of the building before going off camera. Moments later, the gutter gave way, causing both the suspect and the downspout to collapse. The male jumped up and scurried away, but showed clear signs of being in physical pain. The following day, officers were able to identify the male in question, who was a 24-year-old visiting his girlfriend who lives in Glimmerglass Hall. The female’s roommates told officers that the couple had returned home for the holiday and would be back on Tuesday. On Tuesday, officers returned to the residence to meet with the suspect, who confirmed that he broke the gutter, and explained that one of the roommates had forgotten her key so he attempted to climb through her window to let her in. Unfortunately, the gutter gave way before he could climb back down, and he and the gutter came crashing to the ground. He will be receiving a bill from the University for $75 in damages.

What was that noise?

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2, 4:29 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to Parking Lot Y1 near Mountainview College after receiving a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. The victim, a 20-year-old male student, said he parked his car at approximately 9 a.m. with no damage present on his vehicle and returned at 4:29 p.m. to collision damage on his driver-side rear wheel. He was approached by someone else in the parking lot, who said they had witnessed a red Honda Pilot hit his vehicle and drive away. After reviewing the external Mountainview College cameras, officers observed the red Honda Pilot make contact with the vehicle and proceed to park about nine spaces away. The suspect was later identified as a 19-year-old female who, after parking her vehicle, made her way to the dorms. Officers made contact with the suspect, who said she was parked very close to the car so she chose to move spots. She thought she had bumped into the car, but never checked to see if there was any damage to the vehicle. When told that she had caused significant damage to the vehicle, she apologized and was issued a ticket for leaving the scene of an accident. She will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Just a little bit

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2, 9:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Cayuga Hall of College-in-the-Woods after receiving a report of drug activity. On their arrival, they spoke to the resident assistant on duty, a 20-year-old male, who said he smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from a room in the building. After locating the odor’s origin, officers knocked on the door and were met by one of the 18-year-old female residents, who immediately admitted to using marijuana. Another 18-year-old female resident took ownership of the marijuana and voluntarily produced a tupperware container filled with 26.6 grams of marijuana. After performing a consensual search of the room, officers found no further contraband and issued the suspect an appearance ticket. She will appear in Vestal Town Court.

You gotta be quicker than that

FRIDAY, Oct. 4, 1:12 am — A UPD officer was patrolling on foot around Newing College when he noticed the strong odor of burning marijuana. After searching the exterior of Endicott Hall, he located two 18-year-old individuals, a male and a female, hiding around the corner smoking what appeared to be a marijuana joint. Once he made his presence known, the male suspect attempted to conceal the joint by hiding it behind him, dropping it to the ground and slyly stepping on it without the officer realizing. The officer was able to recover the joint and it field-tested positive for marijuana. The female suspect, who was visiting Binghamton University to see her boyfriend, took ownership of the joint and was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. She will appear in Vestal Town Court.