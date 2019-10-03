The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

She’s got a ticket to ride, I don’t

TUESDAY, Sept. 24, 7:52 p.m. — Officers responded to the campus parking garage after a 29-year-old female and a 26-year-old female, both University staff members, were caught committing a theft of services. One of the suspects allowed the other to exit the parking garage using their proximity card permit. The officers were able to find the license plates of the two vehicles and track down the driver of the second vehicle for questioning. She said she does have a garage membership, but her proximity card was not working at the time, so her friend let her out. Ultimately, the case was closed and the woman was directed to Transportation and Parking Services to get a working proximity card.

Car bandit

TUESDAY, Sept. 24, 8:34 p.m. — Officers responded to the University Downtown Center (UDC) for a complaint of larceny from a vehicle. A 21-year-old female told officers that she returned to her vehicle after class and noticed that some of the items in her car had been disheveled, including her center console. She also noticed that $15 was missing from the vehicle. Officers went back to check video footage from the area and found that an unknown male, who appeared to be homeless, had walked through the parking lot, gone through a number of vehicles, including the victim’s, and then proceeded down the riverwalk. The city of Binghamton has reported a rash of recent car break-ins, which officers believe to be committed by the same suspect. The case is currently under investigation, and officers ask that students lock their car doors.

DIY Margaritaville

THURSDAY, Sept. 26, 8:51 a.m. — Officers responded to Windham Hall of Mountainview College after receiving reports of larceny. When officers arrived at the scene, the Windham Hall residential director stated that her custodial staff had notified her that most of the trash cans from the trash rooms were missing. After reviewing the camera footage of Windham Hall and the surrounding area, officers observed a group of 11 male students between the ages of 18 and 20 years old entering the building on Sept. 21 and taking four trash cans out of the trash rooms. They proceeded to take the trash cans outside to fill them with sand from the nearby Mountainview College volleyball court, and drove off campus. After investigation, officers were able to identify the vehicle and the student who drove the cargo away. While speaking to officers, the student said that the sand was used at an off-campus house where a luau party was organized. The other students involved were subsequently identified and interviewed. Ultimately, no charges were brought against them; instead, they were told that their actions were “dumb.” The trash cans were returned, and the students will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

That’s a lot of fish

THURSDAY, Sept. 26, 3:36 p.m. — An officer responded to the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) after a 38-year-old male Sodexo employee reported that an 18-year-old female student was observed putting multiple containers of sushi in her bag. When she proceeded to check out, she only paid for one of the items. Sodexo staff stopped her after she had checked out and confronted her about the items she had not paid for, which she initially denied. Employees then called UPD. Officers found that she had an additional $45 worth of sushi in her bag. Sodexo declined to press charges, but requested that she pay for all of the items she had taken.