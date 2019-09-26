The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Must have been a bad burrito

FRIDAY, Sept. 20, 12:01 p.m. — A 55-year-old Sodexo employee reported receiving a threatening text message via the Sodexo informational email account. The email stated, “If I could murder the workers in La Montaña without penalty, trust me they would be gone by now.” Officers were able to identify the suspect, an 18-year-old male student, based on his phone number. An officer made contact with the male and asked him to go down to the station. The suspect said he was joking and that he did not really mean what he said. He said he didn’t think about the fact that the email could be perceived as threatening and apologized for sending the message. Sodexo declined to press charges and requested the suspect be redirected to student conduct.

Wait, this isn’t Chegg…

FRIDAY, Sept. 20, 7:56 p.m. — A 21-year-old female victim told officers she purchased an e-book online for a class, but never received it. While searching for the book, the victim found a website that had the book at a discounted price. The victim purchased the book from them for $16.99. Then, the victim received the wrong book. The victim attempted to contact the company on five different occasions to either get the correct book or get her money back. All emails went unanswered. After researching the company that she had bought the book from online, the victim discovered it was a widely known scam website.

Hit (the sign)-and-run

SATURDAY, Sept. 21, 2:54 a.m. — Officers responded to the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) after a Sodexo manager reported that a 17-year-old male unaffiliated with the University had punched and damaged a sign while standing in line. When the manager confronted the suspect and his friend, they ran away. With the assistance of the security camera system, officers were able to locate both individuals. Officers escorted them back to C4 to speak to the manager. The manager declined to press charges, but banned the suspect from C4.

Rats! It’s the whimsical hooligans!

SATURDAY, Sept. 21, 9:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Hinman College and Mountainview College after several reports came in that an 18-year-old male student was spotted running around in white men’s boxer briefs, also known as ‘tighty-whities,’ and a bra. Officers canvassed the area for about an hour with no luck, but eventually located the person via security footage. Officers tracked the student back to Hughes Hall of Hinman College and were able to make contact with him. The student said he just messing around and that the incident wasn’t related to any kind of pledging. He said he and a friend just thought it would be funny for the student to run from Hinman College to Mountainview College and back in underwear and a bra. The officers determined there was no cause for alarm, and described the suspects as “whimsical hooligans.”