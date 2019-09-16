The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Not so lost, easily found



Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11:58 a.m. — An 18-year-old male filed a report for the theft of his Apple AirPods with UPD. The male said he returned to his room after sitting in the Great Room of Broome Hall of Newing College, and his AirPods were nowhere to be found. He returned to the Great Room and then looked through the Broome Hall lost and found. With no luck locating the AirPods, the male went to UPD to file his report. Officers reviewed security camera footage in the area from that day and observed the male in the Great Room, where he was seen clearly taking his AirPods out of his ears and placing them into his backpack. The officer went to the hall where the male was and asked if he had placed the AirPods in his backpack. He said he had not, and the officer asked him to check his backpack anyway. The male replied by saying, “If they’re in here, I’m going to feel really stupid.” When digging through his backpack, he located his two missing AirPods.

It comes out of where?

Thursday, Sept. 12, 1:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a call from Lecture Hall 1 after an 18-year-old female passed out, woke up and vomited during class. Upon officers’ arrival, the girl reported that she had watched a childbirth video in one of her classes and became nauseated, passed out and then threw up as a result. Officers rendered basic first aid until Harpur’s Ferry responders arrived on scene. The girl was evaluated, her vitals were taken and she ultimately refused any further medical attention.

Old friends

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:00 p.m. — An officer on patrol encountered a 23-year-old male, with whom UPD is familiar, at the University Union bus stop. The male approached the officer, who was returning to his parked vehicle, and spat at the car. The officer smiled and greeted the man by name. The man screamed at the officer, “Fuck you, suck my dick, bitch. Fuck you, bitch.” The officer maintained his composure, but questioned the man’s reasoning, which prompted the man to continue shouting, “Suck my dick, you bitch.” The subject received a warning. The officer declined to press charges for the disorderly conduct.

“Offensive and in poor taste”

Thursday, Sept. 12, 9:12 p.m. — Officers received a call from Residential Life staff of Bingham Hall of Newing College reporting an offensive Post-it display on a dorm window, which was arranged to read “Show us your tits.” The display could be seen from Parking Lot Y3. While speaking to the Residential Life staff member, officers stated that though it was offensive and in poor taste, it was not a criminal offense. Upon arrival on the scene, a UPD officer accompanied a member of the Residential Life staff to the suspects’ room. The two knocked on the residents’ door and were greeted by a member of the suite. The resident immediately realized and acknowledged why UPD was there, began apologizing and said he was not one of the people who assisted in the making of the display, but he would let the other residents of the suite know and assured that the Post-its would be taken down. By the time the officer returned to his vehicle, the Post-it notes were gone.