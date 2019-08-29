The following accounts were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Mohawk altercation

SATURDAY, Aug. 24, 3:14 p.m. — Officers responded to the fifth floor of Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods for a verbal argument reported by a Residential Life employee. Two students, an 18-year-old male suspect and an 18-year-old female victim, were verbally and physically fighting. Some of the victim’s property was damaged during the altercation, including a perfume bottle and some makeup. The door to her dorm room was also damaged after the suspect punched it. The female was kicked in the knee during the altercation. Officers made contact with the two students and arrested the suspect. He will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Lost laundry

SATURDAY, Aug. 24, 8:29 p.m. — A 17-year-old male approached an officer making rounds in Endicott Hall of Newing College. He told the officer that his clothes, which included three pairs of shorts, two shirts and other miscellaneous items, were missing from one of the dryers in the laundry room. The officer escorted him to the laundry room to check the other dryers, the garbage and the lost-and-found, but the male could not locate his clothes. The officer checked security footage from the area, but was unable to identify a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Modern art

SUNDAY, Aug. 25, 10:08 p.m. — Officers responded to a call from Residential Life employees in Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community. The callers reported marks on the walls of the fifth floor hallway. The suspect, a 19-year-old male who is unaffiliated with the University, was arrested after officers found he had taken a marker and drawn along the length of the walls. The suspect is set to appear in Vestal Town Court.