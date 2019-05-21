University Counseling Center

The University Counseling Center (UCC) gives students the opportunity to reach out to professional counselors for clinical and referral services. The goal of the UCC is to deliver services for undergraduate and graduate students with the hopes of improving their psychological well-being. The center provides services such as individual or group counseling, tele-counseling and Skype sessions with current providers. The UCC is located in Old O’Connor Hall of Old Dickinson Community, room 264. You can schedule an appointment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (607) 777-2772.

Decker Student Health Services Center

Afraid of catching the dreaded freshman plague? Head over to the Decker Student Health Services Center to get the care you need. Decker Student Health Services Center aims to promote the health and wellness of all BU students by providing educational instruction and treatment. The Center offers several services, including women’s health services, travel medicine, psychiatric consultation, HIV/STD testing, immunizations and laboratory services. Decker Student Health Services Center provides walk-in services from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and scheduled appointments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center is located behind Johnson Hall of Dickinson Community.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development

Students looking for a job or internship should take a walk to the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development. The Center aims to give all students, no matter their major, the resources and information to assist with professional opportunities. With multiple job and internship fairs tailored to a variety of fields, students have the opportunity to meet with potential recruiters from a variety of corporations, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Additionally, students can refer to the “Passport to Career Success” pamphlet that highlights important activities to check out each year to prepare for post-graduate success. The Center also offers résumé reviews and interview practice. It is located on the ground floor of the University Union and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays for all walk-in services.

Multicultural Resource Center

The Multicultural Resource Center (MRC) aims to help to educate and inform BU students about the significance of cultural diversity at the University and around the world. Through workshops such as “Building Bridges to Cultural Competency” and cultural fairs, students can learn about different cultures and groups and get involved in multicultural organizations. The MRC also has a multifaith meditation and prayer room, a resource library and resource room available to all students on campus. The MRC can be found in the Glenn G. Bartle Library in Library South Ground 549.

Q Center

BU’s LGBTQ center is a home away from home for students looking for a safe environment that is inclusive and supportive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions. The Q Center works to provide resources, opportunities and social justice initiatives that empower and educate students. The Q Center hosts events such as lectures, workshops, film discussions and field trips aimed at learning and understanding more about sexual and gender diversity. The Center also hosts an annual Lavender Graduation that celebrates the success of students who may have felt invisible during their college years. Located in room Library South Ground 549 along with the MRC, the Q Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

University Libraries

With more than 16,000 students, BU has multiple libraries to accommodate the student population. The primary library, Glenn G. Bartle Library, has resources for graduate students, undergraduates, alumni and the surrounding community. The library offers services such as the Information Technology Services (ITS) Help Desk, Newcomb Reading Room and the Research Help Desk. Students are also able to use the Zurack Family High-Technology Collaboration Center which features interactive technology for videoconferencing. In Bartle Library, individual and group study rooms are available for use. The Science Library, located between the Science I and Science II buildings, also provides resources such as the Science Library Reader Services Desk and Research and Reference Help Desk. Additionally, students have access to the University Downtown Center (UDC) Library which can be reached by taking the UDC, WS and DCL routes on the Off Campus College Transport (OCCT) blue buses, which is available for students to travel to Downtown Binghamton.

Discovery Centers

If you have loads of academic questions but are not sure who to ask, the Discovery Centers on campus have staff that can help. The Discovery Program aims to provide academic support and opportunities for students to fulfill their potential during their undergraduate experience. Discovery helps students by giving them the chance to work with professional staff, graduate student assistants and peer advisors, also known as Discovery Advisors, all of which gives students access to academic support. Staff can help answer questions about a specific major or how to create a student schedule, among other academic topics. The administrative offices can be found in Appalachian Collegiate Center in Mountainview College, the College-in-the-Woods Library in College-in-the-Woods, the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) and the Hinman Library in Hinman College.