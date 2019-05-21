Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger — As BU’s seventh president, Stenger is tasked with fostering University growth with a focus on academic and operational distinction. The New York native earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Prior to taking office in 2012, Stenger was the interim provost and dean of SUNY Buffalo’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Stenger is responsible for leading the campus community while overseeing and implementing efforts he believes will improve the University. President Stenger can be reached at (607) 777-2131, or at president@binghamton.edu.

Mayor Rich David — David has been mayor of Binghamton since 2014. The Republican earned his bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and moved to Binghamton in 1998 to work as a reporter for WBNG-TV.He was introduced to public service after meeting former Binghamton mayor Richard A. Bucci. In 2000, Bucci appointed David as director of community relations. While working at City Hall, David earned his master’s in public administration from BU in 2002. He lost the 2009 mayoral campaign to incumbent Matthew Ryan. David then won in 2013 and was reelected in 2017.The Mayor’s office can be reached at (607) 772-7001.

Chief of Police John Pelletier — Pelletier was appointed as Binghamton’s New York State University Police’s (UPD) new Chief of Police in 2018. He succeeded former chief of police Timothy Faughnan, who became associate vice president for emergency services. Pelletier joined UPD after retiring from the U.S. Army in 2004. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18 years old, earning his first leadership position, direct line supervisor, at 19 years old. Pelletier served for 21 years. He has been an officer with UPD for 12 years. Pelletier can be reached at (607) 777-4725, or at jpelleti@binghamton.edu.

Multicultural Resource Center (MRC) Director Nicole Sirju-Johnson — Sirju-Johnson has served as both the associate chief diversity officer and director of the MRC at BU. She has been director since 2008. She earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport in 1997. She attended BU for graduate school, where she earned a master’s in public administration in 1999 and a doctorate in political science in 2011. She currently serves as the primary cultural competency trainer and is a founding advisor for the BU chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). She can be reached at njohnson@binghamton.edu.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose — Rose oversees the administration of the Division of Student Affairs at BU. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center. His research interests include legal issues in higher education and higher education administration. He is responsible for the development of policies to ensure a safe and nurturing campus environment. Rose can be reached at (607) 777-4788, or at studentaffairs@binghamton.edu.

Interim Dean of Students Randall Edouard — Edouard is tasked with overseeing a variety of areas impacting students and their families to enhance their experience. Edouard supervises campus activities, fraternity and sorority life, TRiO programs and programs for students, families and veterans. He also oversees off-campus programs and acts as co-chair of the Town-Gown Advisory Board. Edouard can be reached at (607) 777-2804, or at redouard@binghamton.edu.

BU Council Student Representative Franklin Richards — Richards was elected as BU Council student representative for the 2019-20 academic year in March. He is a second-year graduate student studying public administration. During the election, he pledged to improve upon on-campus accessibility for all students, advocate various sustainable initiatives and work with Harpur Advising officials in revamping and restructuring Harpur’s online information system. Richards can be reached through his student email at frichar2@binghamton.edu.

Student Association (SA) President Emma Ross — Ross is the leader of BU’s SA, the University’s undergraduate student government. She was voted into office for the 2019-20 academic year in March. Her platform focused on four initiatives for the student body: providing equal access to education, prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, improving BU’s sexual assault prevention efforts and expanding mental health resources on campus. Ross is a senior double-majoring in political science and psychology. She can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.