Appalachian Collegiate Center

Located within Mountainview College, this dining hall offers allergen-friendly Simple Servings station, a Mediterranean station, Boar’s Head sandwiches, personal-sized pizzas, freshly made pasta and a Mexican-style food station named La Montaña with made-to-order burritos and quesadillas.

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

College-in-the-Woods Dining Hall

Located across the street from the University Union and in front of College-in-the-Woods, this dining hall has partnered with Binghamton Acres, an on-campus compost and gardening demonstration project, to offer vegetarian and vegan options at the Gifts from the Garden vegan station, prepared with produce grown on campus. College-in-the-Woods Dining Hall also offers local grass-fed burgers at the Boar’s Head deli, personal-sized pasta dishes, breakfast options throughout the day and a “My Zone” area that offers a variety of items made without gluten or nuts, available on request.

Open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4)

Located between Newing College and Dickinson Community, this dining hall is the largest of the campus dining halls and offers a large range of foods, including allergen-friendly Simple Servings station, “My Zone” gluten and nut-free options, Boar’s Head sandwiches, the Kosher Korner station, Halal offerings and the Expeditions station, which features a different menu each day.

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Kosher Korner’s hours are different from C4’s: open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Hinman College Dining Hall

Beginning in September, there will be a complete renovation of Hinman College Dining Hall, and it will be taken offline. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2020.