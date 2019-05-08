The following reports were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Red Roof Inn

SATURDAY, May 4, 2:00 a.m. — A 19-year-old male walked to UPD at 4:32 a.m. to report an incident that happened two hours prior. He said he received a Snapchat friend request from a girl named Rebecca, and after adding her, she called him and asked him to come to a Red Roof Inn in Johnson City, where she said she would perform oral sex on him. She told the male to leave the lights in the room off. The male’s friend recorded the entire call, which was on speakerphone. The male did not go to the hotel because he feared he might be robbed or harmed. After reporting the incident to officers, the male blocked Rebecca on Snapchat.

No bathrooms in sight

SATURDAY, May 4, 8:21 p.m. — Police officers assigned to patrol the floor of the Events Center during the Spring Fling concert noticed two 23-year-old males under the bleachers. Upon seeing the officers, the males walked away, leaving two puddles of liquid. The males stopped when the officers called for them to come back and said they did not know where the bathrooms were so they urinated under the bleachers. The males offered to clean up the mess and were removed from the concert after doing so.

No shirt, no concert

SATURDAY, May 4, 9:43 p.m. — Officers assigned to patrol the floor of the Spring Fling concert observed a 19-year-old male jump the barricade separating general admission and the floor section. He started to run around while waving his shirt and officers chased him. Upon being caught and removed from the concert, the male told investigators that his friends encouraged him to run around. He was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Got to get to Denny’s

SUNDAY, May 5, 4:18 a.m. — Officers assigned to open the gate on Bunn Hill Road found it already ajar and discovered that the chain and lock that usually secured the gate were missing. Upon reviewing camera footage, officers saw a 19-year-old male in a blue T-shirt park and exit a vehicle before swinging the gate violently until the chain broke off. He took the chain and lock before getting into the vehicle and driving to the Denny’s parking lot. Officers located the vehicle at Denny’s and found both the lock and chain in the vehicle. They entered Denny’s and found the suspect, who initially said he found the lock and chain on the ground. Officers informed him that they saw him break open the gate on camera, and he admitted to damaging the gate to impress his friends. He was issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.