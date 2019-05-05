The following reports were provided by Investigator Mark Silverio of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

He was just hungry

MONDAY, April 29, 10:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) for a theft complaint. A 51-year-old male Sodexo employee said he observed a student putting food in his pocket. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the suspect, an 18-year-old male, who produced one Muscle Milk and two Nestlé ice cream bars from his pocket. When officers asked why he stole the items, the student replied that he did not have any funds left on his meal plan. Sodexo did not want to press charges, so the suspect was released and referred to Student Conduct.

Tailed the wrong car

MONDAY, April 29, 11:23 p.m. — An off-duty officer was pulling out of the Fine Arts parking garage when a vehicle began following him in close proximity. When the officer exited the garage, the gate remained open and the driver behind him was able to bypass paying the parking fee. The officer informed parking services and they said they wanted to press charges. UPD reviewed camera footage and saw the vehicle avoided paying for parking by tailing the officer. Officers confronted the driver, a 20-year-old male commuter student, and he admitted to following the officer to avoid paying the parking fee. The suspect was placed under arrest for theft of services and issued an appearance ticket for Vestal Town Court.

Didn’t like that “Super Bass”

THURSDAY, May 2, 11:51 p.m. — UPD responded to Seneca Hall of College-in-the-Woods for a noise complaint. A caller reported that a group of girls was being loud and singing Nicki Minaj songs. Officers determined the sound was coming from a room in Oneida Hall. UPD advised the 19-year-old female resident and her two friends to turn off the music because it was quiet hours. The students agreed to keep the noise down.

Making deals

FRIDAY, May 3, 12:19 p.m. — A 50-year-old male cleaning the Fine Arts Building called UPD after noticing approximately 20 students in a classroom after closing. Officers spoke to the students, who said they were the Black Dance Repertoire performance group. A female student said the group had an event the next day and were desperately trying to perfect their routine before their performance. Officers spoke to the cleaning staff, who agreed to clean in another area and granted the group of dancers 30 more minutes to practice. UPD went back to the room around 1 a.m. and found the group packing up their stuff on time.