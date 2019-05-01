The following reports were provided by Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police.

Petty prescription

FRIDAY, April 26, 1:13 p.m. — Officers arrived to the West Gym after receiving a report of petit larceny. At the scene, officers spoke with the victim, a 20-year-old female student athlete, who said she placed her bag in the women’s locker room before going on a run. When she returned, her prescription pill bottle was not where she left it. She determined that two pills were missing from the container. The case remains under investigation.

Liar, liar

FRIDAY, April 26, 10:08 p.m. — UPD received a call from a Residential Life employee in Digman Hall of Dickinson Community asking for a welfare check on a 25-year-old male. According to the employee, the male had been yelling that he wanted to kill himself before running into the woods near Skyward Trail in Hillside Community. The employee believed the yelling could be tied to a domestic incident involving a 21-year-old female suspect, who was found entering Minnewaska Hall of Hillside Community. Officers interviewed the female, who provided officers with the male’s name and identified his vehicle in a parking lot near the scene. Officers watched the vehicle for several hours, and eventually, a man approached the vehicle and urinated between the cars. The male was the owner of the vehicle, but not the male the officers were searching for. Officers called the phone number they were given by the female suspect and discovered the phone was located in an empty lot in Endicott, New York. The officers grew suspicious of the female’s story, and eventually discovered that she had provided officers with a false name for the male, which actually belonged to a former student. The former student was able to provide officers with the correct information for the male they were searching for. Upon meeting with the female at her apartment and questioning her about her story, the officers noticed a broken Samsung phone on her desk that belonged to the male, and smelled marijuana. The suspect gave consent to a room search, which resulted in the finding of marijuana and edibles containing marijuana. The officers learned the female had an order of protection against the male from February, but he had not received it in court, so it was not enforced. The male was located using the information provided by the former student. The male said he previously had a relationship with the suspect and was living with her in her apartment. He had previously taken MDMA and had not eaten for an extended period of time, which led to his erratic behavior. The female was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.

Messaging mother

MONDAY, April 29, 5:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old female arrived to the station to report that her mother, a 44-year-old female, had been messaging her cell phone constantly. When the female blocked her mother’s phone number on April 27, her mother messaged her from her father’s phone until she blocked that number as well. The mother told the student that she was coming to campus, and the student said she was afraid her mother was going to force her to go home. The student said her mother had done the same thing earlier in the month to her sister, who attended a college in Pennsylvania. She tried to speak to her mother and tell her not to come, but her mother hung up on her. Officers tried to contact the mother and were also hung up on. After this, the mother would not answer her phone. The student located her mother at Texas Roadhouse and sent her mother home. Officers contacted the student the next day, and she said there were no developments.